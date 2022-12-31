ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican,...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Kansas Farm Bureau to honor 100-, 150-year-old family farms in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau will honor family farms that have been in the trade for 100 to 150 years in 2023, and applications for consideration have now opened. The Kansas Farm Bureau says in 2023 it will continue its recognition of Sesquicentennial Farms as well as its...
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
Kansas facing increasing urban-rural legislative divide

OVERLAND PARK — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But when...
$2 million available to help construction of new homes in rural Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2 million is available to help residents construct, renovate or buy a new home in rural Kansas. The Kansas Housing Resource Commission says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it just got easier to purchase a home in Kansas with a new initiative it has launched. It said the Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas will aid existing and prospective homeowners in rural counties finance home loans for land and building purchases renovations or new construction costs.
In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy

I’m pretty sure that 2022 took the usual 365 days. Yet it felt like several callithumpian years packed into one. We started by fighting a monstrous COVID-19 hangover, with the omicron variant tearing through Kansas and the Statehouse. We endured a nasty legislative session, along with redistricting and a subsequent court battle. But that was […] The post In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays

HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent

As I prepare to retire on Feb. 3, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension agent. • Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well more than 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
