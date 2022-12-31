Read full article on original website
Former Kansas AG Robert Stephan has died
Robert Stephan was the Kansas attorney general from 1979 until 1995.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican,...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Unlike most jails in Kansas, Douglas County is locking up fewer mentally ill inmates
From 2014 to 2022, people with a serious mental illness booked into the Douglas County jail decreased from 18% to 10%.
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Kansas Farm Bureau to honor 100-, 150-year-old family farms in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau will honor family farms that have been in the trade for 100 to 150 years in 2023, and applications for consideration have now opened. The Kansas Farm Bureau says in 2023 it will continue its recognition of Sesquicentennial Farms as well as its...
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
Hays police help distraught man off downtown grain elevator
First responders in Hays helped a distraught man who was at the top of a grain elevator in downtown Hays on Friday night.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
Kansas facing increasing urban-rural legislative divide
OVERLAND PARK — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But when...
$2 million available to help construction of new homes in rural Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2 million is available to help residents construct, renovate or buy a new home in rural Kansas. The Kansas Housing Resource Commission says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it just got easier to purchase a home in Kansas with a new initiative it has launched. It said the Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas will aid existing and prospective homeowners in rural counties finance home loans for land and building purchases renovations or new construction costs.
In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy
I’m pretty sure that 2022 took the usual 365 days. Yet it felt like several callithumpian years packed into one. We started by fighting a monstrous COVID-19 hangover, with the omicron variant tearing through Kansas and the Statehouse. We endured a nasty legislative session, along with redistricting and a subsequent court battle. But that was […] The post In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More questions are coming in about the change in Kansas’ food sales tax rate that took effect on Jan. 1. Shawn Lawrence is one of several people who reached out to 12 News with questions about what he noticed on his receipt after a trip to Walmart on Sunday.
KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent
As I prepare to retire on Feb. 3, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension agent. • Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well more than 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
67 area organizations granted $424K by Heartland Community Foundation in 2022
As 2022 wraps up, the Hays-based Heartland Community Foundation would like to take a moment to thank donors and supporters and share our fiscal year 2022 granting highlights and a new 15-year grantmaking total. The Heartland Community Foundation proudly granted $424,772 in fiscal year 2022 to 67 organizations for 129...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
