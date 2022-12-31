ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Russell city office, public transportation close in observance of New Year's Day

RUSSELL - The city of Russell will be Closed on Monday. January 2nd, 2023 in observance of New Year's Day. This also includes public transportation and sanitation service. Sanitation routes usually serviced on Monday will be serviced Tuesday along with the regular scheduled route. Please make sure your polycarts are out by 8 a.m., keeping in mind the sanitation trucks have no set time for pickup throughout the day.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser

An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff

ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open

RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'

BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
BUNKER HILL, KS
WIBW

Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
HAYS, KS
catchitkansas.com

Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 rosters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
HAYS, KS
KAKE TV

'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women look to bounce back at Lincoln Monday

Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (11-4, 6-1 MIAA) at Lincoln (2-9, 0-5 MIAA) Monday, January 2, 2023 • 1 p.m. The Fort Hays State women's basketball team looks to bounce back Monday afternoon (Jan. 2) when the Tigers take on Lincoln beginning at 1 p.m. in Jefferson City, Mo. The Tigers enter the new year 11-4 overall and 6-1 in the MIAA, while the Blue Tigers currently sit at 2-9 on the year and 0-5 in league action.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

