Russell city office, public transportation close in observance of New Year's Day
RUSSELL - The city of Russell will be Closed on Monday. January 2nd, 2023 in observance of New Year's Day. This also includes public transportation and sanitation service. Sanitation routes usually serviced on Monday will be serviced Tuesday along with the regular scheduled route. Please make sure your polycarts are out by 8 a.m., keeping in mind the sanitation trucks have no set time for pickup throughout the day.
🎥 Construction starts on story time space/performance stage in 7 Hills Park
A collaborative construction project between the students in the Fort Hays State University applied technology classes and the city of Hays began recently and will resume in the spring. A permanent outdoor story time space and performance stage for children is being built in Seven Hills Optimist Park, 33rd and...
🎙 Preparations underway for Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper, Bazaar
The annual Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper and Bazar is set for the end of January, but while the fundraiser will once again bring the community together to support the school, organizers have made some changes to the annual event. “We're changing from dinner to lunch, so it will be...
67 area organizations granted $424K by Heartland Community Foundation in 2022
As 2022 wraps up, the Hays-based Heartland Community Foundation would like to take a moment to thank donors and supporters and share our fiscal year 2022 granting highlights and a new 15-year grantmaking total. The Heartland Community Foundation proudly granted $424,772 in fiscal year 2022 to 67 organizations for 129...
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser
An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
Goodbye 2022: Take a look back with Hays Post top 10 most read stories
New Year's Eve offers an annual moment to reflect on the past while looking to the future. So as we wrap up 2022, take a look back at the local stories Hays Post readers were talking about the most. . . . No. 10: Victoria man sentenced to life for...
Hays police help distraught man off downtown grain elevator
First responders in Hays helped a distraught man who was at the top of a grain elevator in downtown Hays on Friday night.
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff
ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
Earthquake detected Friday in Russell County
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open
RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
WIBW
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
50 pounds of marijuana found in Pawnee County traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
catchitkansas.com
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 rosters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
🏈HHS’ Salmans and TMP’s Harris named to Shrine Bowl
Hays High’s Bryce Salmans and TMP’s Kade Harris were named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The two will be joined on the West team by Hays High Head Coach Tony Crough, who will serve as the head coach of the West. Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape was...
KAKE TV
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women look to bounce back at Lincoln Monday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (11-4, 6-1 MIAA) at Lincoln (2-9, 0-5 MIAA) Monday, January 2, 2023 • 1 p.m. The Fort Hays State women's basketball team looks to bounce back Monday afternoon (Jan. 2) when the Tigers take on Lincoln beginning at 1 p.m. in Jefferson City, Mo. The Tigers enter the new year 11-4 overall and 6-1 in the MIAA, while the Blue Tigers currently sit at 2-9 on the year and 0-5 in league action.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
