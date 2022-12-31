Read full article on original website
Related
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
bookriot.com
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users
Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
The 13 Best Women's Fiction Books Of 2022
We really are living in the golden age of content, and it is more clear than ever in the books that were published in 2022. From phenomenal debut novels to highly-anticipated follow-ups from renowned authors, readers of women's fiction, in particular, have experienced an incredible year of literature. It can...
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
netflixjunkie.com
Addiction to victimhood? Amidst The Royal Chaos, Sources Reveal The Four Times Prince Harry and Meghan Deceived The Public
We have come weeks after the American streaming giant launched the record-breaking docuseries of all time, Harry & Meghan. Sponsored by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves, the six-part-docuseries gave an in-depth actual analysis of what exactly goes on behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace in England. The couple, as promised, brought out some shocking revelations about The Firm and its practices that have been continuing since the glorious yet tragic era of Lady Diana.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Elle
ELLE Editors’ Favorite Books of 2022
Not only did 2022 bless us with a new Beyoncé album and a chaotic second season of The White Lotus, but it also gave us some amazing books. Take Dress Code, for example, written by ELLE’s very own Véronique Hyland, which traces the way fashion affects politics, pop culture, and our daily lives. On the fiction side, Akwaeke Emezi dipped into the romance genre for the first time with their seventh book You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.
Fans Tell The List Their Least Favorite Firefly Lane Character - Exclusive Survey
When Netflix announced it would be adapting the popular novel "Firefly Lane" by best-selling author Kristin Hannah (start with this book if you've never read any of her work), fans were beyond excited. The story centers around the characters Tully and Kate, who meet when they are teenagers, and follows the ups and downs of their friendship through three decades.
Kirkus Reviews
‘Age of Vice’ Is ‘GMA’ Book Club Pick
The Good Morning America book club is kicking off the new year with Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice. Kapoor’s novel, published Tuesday by Riverhead, follows an Indian man from a socially disadvantaged caste who becomes entwined with a wealthy Delhi family. A critic for Kirkus wrote of the book, “Her dialogue shines, and although the novel is a bit too long, it’s certainly gripping. Fans of crime novels will find much to admire in this quite entertaining book.”
Read an Exclusive Excerpt From Genevieve Gornichec's "The Weaver and the Witch Queen"
The national bestselling author of the award-winning novel "The Witch's Heart" (2021), Genevieve Gornichec, delivers another subversive reimagining of Norse mythology in her new novel "The Weaver and The Witch Queen" ($27) — publishing from Ace (an imprint of Penguin Random House) on July 25, 2023. Like Madeline Miller's...
Bedtime Story by Chloe Hooper review – humanity in extremis
In this striking voyage of discovery, Hooper turns to children’s authors to explain her husband’s leukaemia to their sons
bookriot.com
Exciting 2023 Book Releases: December 27, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!. Give the gift of Tailored Book Recommendations! And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
bookriot.com
Elizabeth Bennet Lives: Literary Present Tense
At a literary site like Book Riot, we typically describe events in fiction in present tense, as if they are happening now. This is called literary present tense and is used regardless of the tense in which the text is written. Pride and Prejudice is written in past tense, but to describe the novel, I’d say, “Elizabeth Bennet lives in Hertfordshire.” Literary present tense may seem baffling because many books take place over a long period. Many novels are written primarily in the past tense or switch between tenses. Literary present tense makes discussions of books less confusing and keeps them fresh and relevant.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Whatever Happened To Nancy Rodriguez From Love Is Blind?
At the end of "Love is Blind" Season 3, fans found out that out of the five couples who made it out of the pods, only two chose to stay married (via Entertainment Weekly). Although this number seems small, it is actually successful considering how many "Love is Blind" couples from previous seasons are still together today. But while the other three couples didn't say "I do" at the altar, there were some murky waters when it came to who actually stayed together. During the reunion, all of that came to light and it wasn't pretty. Fan favorite Nancy Rodriguez — who was part of one of the most awkward things we witnessed on Season 3 — came clean about her feelings after she said yes at the altar and her match, Bartise, said no.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0