At the end of "Love is Blind" Season 3, fans found out that out of the five couples who made it out of the pods, only two chose to stay married (via Entertainment Weekly). Although this number seems small, it is actually successful considering how many "Love is Blind" couples from previous seasons are still together today. But while the other three couples didn't say "I do" at the altar, there were some murky waters when it came to who actually stayed together. During the reunion, all of that came to light and it wasn't pretty. Fan favorite Nancy Rodriguez — who was part of one of the most awkward things we witnessed on Season 3 — came clean about her feelings after she said yes at the altar and her match, Bartise, said no.

