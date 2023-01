(Council Bluffs) Council Bluffs Police responded to the one-mile marker on Interstate 80 for a man who had climbed on the signage board above the roadway. Police say the call went out at 8:00 a.m. on Monday on the westbound Interstate 80 Express Lanes. Authorities say the man was experiencing a personal crisis. Council Bluffs Police negotiators, with the assistance of the Council Bluffs Fire Department members, utilized an aerial ladder truck to get close enough to speak with the person. Negotiators talked the male into coming down and going for help.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO