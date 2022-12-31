Read full article on original website
Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV In Garden City Park
A 22-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island. The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Garden City Park, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers responded...
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
Know Them? Duo Wanted For 'Distraction Theft' At Long Island Convenience Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women seen on surveillance footage stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven store.The theft occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Valley Stream, at the 7-Eleven store on North Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.In…
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
Police searching for armed robber in connection to at least 10 robberies
The suspect was captured on security video wearing a motorcycle helmet when police say he held up six Bronx businesses – most at gunpoint.
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car believed to be stolen falls off embankment in North Caldwell
The vehicle landed upside down on car below, crushing it - and narrowly missing a man who was about to get in his own car in the next driveway.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank
JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
Police seek driver in alleged Long Island hit-and-run that seriously injured woman
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Long Island police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Huntington Station on Thursday, authorities said. A 39-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit while trying to cross New York Avenue, near the Huntington Public Library, at around 7:10 p.m., officials said. The driver […]
Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run
Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
Police: Man wanted for 10 armed robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of 10 robberies in the Bronx. Officers say the incidents happened between June 6 and Dec. 29 of last year. Police say the suspect took out a gun while demanding money from the victims in most of the incidents.
Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall
Tasia Morales, 28, was arrested for the report. She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.
Woman who falsely reported bomb, gun threats at LI mall arrested
Suffolk County police arrested a woman who falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island this afternoon, authorities said.
Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police
A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home
Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice
Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida.
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
