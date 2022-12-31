ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed to expand a one-story commercial structure into a three-story mixed-use building at 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Driggs Avenue and Eckford Street, the lot is in walking distance of the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Isaac Rosenberg under the 254 Melrose LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens

Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 183 20th Street in South Slope, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 183 20th Street in South Slope, Brooklyn. Located between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue, the lot is four blocks south of the Prospect Avenue subway station, serviced by the R train. John Russo under the 651 4th Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

32 West 48th Street’s Foundations Take Shape in Midtown, Manhattan

Foundation work is progressing at 32 West 48th Street, the site of a 31-story hotel tower in Midtown, Manhattan’s Diamond District. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Extell, the 456-foot-tall structure will span 213,158 square feet with 534 hotel rooms. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, directly south of Rockefeller Center.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Revealed for 114 Lexington Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

ARC Architecture + Design Studio has revealed renderings for a five-story residential building at 114 Lexington Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Franklin and Classon Avenues, the building will comprise roughly 17,500 square feet and yield 16 units. Le Capital NYC, an entity belonging to local developer Ariel Shalom,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

PENN2’s Overhaul Continues at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan

Work continues on the renovation of PENN2, a 31-story mid-century commercial building at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by MdeAS Architects and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the project involves a full-scale overhaul of the 412-foot-tall structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space, replacement of its façade with a modern glass curtain wall, and the construction of a multi-story cantilevering volume along Seventh Avenue. GMSLLP is the façade consultant and Turner Construction Company and Skanska are the contractors for the property, which is located between West 31st and West 33rd Streets and a central part of the Penn District revitalization that will transform the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

270 Park Avenue Soars Past First Setback in Midtown East, Manhattan

The tallest building on our year-end construction countdown is 270 Park Avenue, JPMorgan Chase‘s 1,388-foot supertall headquarters in Midtown East. Designed by Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by Tishman Speyer, the 70-story skyscraper will yield 2.5 million square feet of office space and accommodate 15,000 employees, and will become the tallest building in New York powered completely by hydroelectric energy. NYC Constructors is the general contractor for the property, which occupies a full city block bound by East 48th Street to the north, East 47th Street to the south, Park Avenue to the east, and Madison Avenue to the west.
MANHATTAN, NY
evgrieve.com

The future of the unlicensed weed vendors

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Tenants angered by mold, asbestos and collapsing ceilings in Belmont apartment

Tenants of a Belmont apartment are frustrated after dealing with unhealthy living conditions such as mold, asbestos and caving ceilings. Tenant Monique Melecio says in October, the building's superintendent came to fix a leak in her 5th floor apartment at 2357 Crotona Avenue. She says that exposed asbestos, mold and a gas leak throughout the building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral

A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
BROOKLYN, NY

