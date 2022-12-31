Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story commercial structure into a three-story mixed-use building at 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Driggs Avenue and Eckford Street, the lot is in walking distance of the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Isaac Rosenberg under the 254 Melrose LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lottery
Qualifying winners of the NYC Housing Connect Melrose North Apartments housing lottery could start the new year off with truly affordable housing. Eight of the 67 units available to the public in this lottery are listed with “$0” in the “Monthly Rent” column.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 183 20th Street in South Slope, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 183 20th Street in South Slope, Brooklyn. Located between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue, the lot is four blocks south of the Prospect Avenue subway station, serviced by the R train. John Russo under the 651 4th Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
32 West 48th Street’s Foundations Take Shape in Midtown, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 32 West 48th Street, the site of a 31-story hotel tower in Midtown, Manhattan’s Diamond District. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Extell, the 456-foot-tall structure will span 213,158 square feet with 534 hotel rooms. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, directly south of Rockefeller Center.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for 114 Lexington Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
ARC Architecture + Design Studio has revealed renderings for a five-story residential building at 114 Lexington Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Franklin and Classon Avenues, the building will comprise roughly 17,500 square feet and yield 16 units. Le Capital NYC, an entity belonging to local developer Ariel Shalom,...
New York YIMBY
PENN2’s Overhaul Continues at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
Work continues on the renovation of PENN2, a 31-story mid-century commercial building at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by MdeAS Architects and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the project involves a full-scale overhaul of the 412-foot-tall structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space, replacement of its façade with a modern glass curtain wall, and the construction of a multi-story cantilevering volume along Seventh Avenue. GMSLLP is the façade consultant and Turner Construction Company and Skanska are the contractors for the property, which is located between West 31st and West 33rd Streets and a central part of the Penn District revitalization that will transform the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
New York YIMBY
270 Park Avenue Soars Past First Setback in Midtown East, Manhattan
The tallest building on our year-end construction countdown is 270 Park Avenue, JPMorgan Chase‘s 1,388-foot supertall headquarters in Midtown East. Designed by Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by Tishman Speyer, the 70-story skyscraper will yield 2.5 million square feet of office space and accommodate 15,000 employees, and will become the tallest building in New York powered completely by hydroelectric energy. NYC Constructors is the general contractor for the property, which occupies a full city block bound by East 48th Street to the north, East 47th Street to the south, Park Avenue to the east, and Madison Avenue to the west.
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
evgrieve.com
The future of the unlicensed weed vendors
The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business, Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulus Cuts and Toys on […]
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
News 12
Tenants angered by mold, asbestos and collapsing ceilings in Belmont apartment
Tenants of a Belmont apartment are frustrated after dealing with unhealthy living conditions such as mold, asbestos and caving ceilings. Tenant Monique Melecio says in October, the building's superintendent came to fix a leak in her 5th floor apartment at 2357 Crotona Avenue. She says that exposed asbestos, mold and a gas leak throughout the building.
Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding to broken water line
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. The Ladder 105 firetruck headed to President Street near Eighth Avenue around 2:50 p.m., according to the FDNY. Once it was there, the ground began to decay and the truck started […]
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
