A Year In Review: 2021-2022 4-H Grows
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The 4-H program in Hopkins County is multi-faceted. 4-H members and leaders participate in a variety of educational events, projects and activities. Youth gain leadership skills as they participate in youth based programs. The goal of this plan is to promote youth development in to responsible, contributing members of the society. Integration of members taking active role in leadership and public speaking events will be promoted. The enrollment goal for 2021 was 200 youth.
New Officers For Camp County
Camp County swore the elected officials for their four-year terms, including (L-R) Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Lindley, County Clerk Sandra Knight, Treasurer Kim Pittman, and District Clerk Kelly Gunn on the front row. Pictured (L-R) in the back are Precinct 2 Commissioner Tommy Rozell, County Judge A.J. Mason, and Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
Hopkins County Commissioners Court have called two meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, one for routine business; and another so the court can attend and participate in the swearing in of elected and appointed county officials and approve their officials bond. The agendas for both sessions, which will be conducted...
Johanna Hicks To Retire As Extension Agent
When Hopkins County Commissioners Court convened for what is the last scheduled meeting of 2022, County Judge Robert Newsom announced what he called a bit of sad news: it would be Johanna Hicks’ last regular Extension activity report during Commissioners Court. Hicks plans to retire at the end of January as Hopkins County’s Family and Community Health Extension Agent.
Texas State Parks Will Celebrate 100-Year Anniversary In 2023 With Special Events
Start 2023 At Cooper Lake State Park With A Guided First Day Hike. Cooper, Texas — Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks, will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience.
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
City Council To Consider Ordinances Setting New Sanitation Rates, Rezoning Request
Sulphur Springs City Council is slated Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, to consider two ordinances, one setting new sanitation rates and one which would rezone an East Shannon Road property to allow for residential development, and two 380 agreements. Service pins are slated to be awarded and an executive session to be held to discuss personnel and economic development matters.
Obituary – Larry Wayne Ring
Visitation for Larry Wayne Ring, age 85 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home followed by a private Military graveside service with Hopkins County Military Coalition to be held on January 5, at Ridgeway Cemetery with Buddy O’Brian and Rev. C.J. Duffey officiating. Pallbearers will be his sons and honorary pallbearers will be Sam Tatum, Lewis Tatum, Gary Thompson and Ken Farrell. Mr. Ring went to be with the lord on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances with his family by his side.
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022
Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
CHRISTUS Announces New Year’s Clinic Hours
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
911 Landline Service Down In Sulphur Springs, Again
Sulphur Springs Police Department just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, released the following public service announcement regarding local 911 service:. Again, We are currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational. We will update (on SSPD Facebook) when 911 landline service is restored. If you have an emergency, use your cell phone, or please call our office line at 903-439-3719, SSPD officials stated.
East Texan’s Favorite Buc-ee’s in Terrell, Texas Made a Reporter’s ‘Best of’ List
For the most part, I think a safe guess would be 92 percent of Texans love Buc-ee's. Of that 92 percent, 100 percent would recommend a non-Texan family member of friend to visit Buc-ee's before heading home. In total, there are 34 Buc-ee's in Texas starting with the first store in Clute, Texas. A reporter decided to take a road trip of Texas for the sole purpose of ranking all 34 Buc-ee's in the state from worst to best. A quick spoiler - the Terrell Buc-ee's made the top 10 of this list.
Annual 55+ Health Fair Planned April 11, 2023 At The ROC
Those age 55 and older will want to be sure to mark April 11 on their calendars. That’s the day the annual 55+ Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at First Baptist Church Sulphur Springs’ Recreational Outreach Center (The ROC), 115 Putman St.
Chamber Connection – Dec. 28: Award Nominations, Business Ads For Directory Are Still Being Accepted
The annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet will be here in about seven weeks, and that means award time!. It is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Dec. 26-30, 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 26 — Smothered Beef Patties, Brown Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. TUESDAY, Dec. 27 — Ham & Broccoli Quiche, Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad and a Biscuit. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28 — Beef Goolash, Baked Beans and Broccoli. THURSDAY, Dec. 29 — King Ranch Chicken...
7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend
Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street
South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
POLICE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – An officer with the Sulphur Springs Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting after the suspect ran away pointing a handgun at police, according to officials. On Monday, Jan. 2, officers with Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to an […]
