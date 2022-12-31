Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Cindi Berger, Walters’ rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” He called Walters a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO