Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death
Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Barbara Walters, Landmark Journalist and History-Making Interviewer, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the trailblazing journalist who changed the course of morning, evening, and daytime news throughout her 60 year television career, has died at the age of 93. The news was announced late Friday night by Disney CEO Bob Iger. “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger wrote on his Twitter account. “She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a...
Award-Winning Actress-Singer Bette Midler Shared Fake News On Texas Governor Abbott
Christmas is over, but award-winning actress and singer Bette Midler shared a tweet that gained over 7 million likes. And, the tweet was fake news. The tweet was about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
France 24
Barbara Walters, trailblazing US television journalist, dies at 93
Pioneering television journalist Barbara Walters, who upended a male-dominated industry as the first woman to anchor an evening news show in the United States, died on Friday at the age of 93, her long-time employer ABC said. Walters interviewed a host of US presidents, foreign leaders such as Anwar Sadat...
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93
Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Cindi Berger, Walters’ rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” He called Walters a...
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
