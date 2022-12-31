ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Staying warm to start the week, rain and storms ahead Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Above average temperatures continue as we head into the first week of 2023, but we are going to see changes slowly arriving for the second half of the week. Rain chances quickly increase as we head into Tuesday ahead of our next cold front and a few thunderstorms are possible heading into Tuesday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Multiple UT buildings sustain 'major damage' after freezing weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 15 University of Tennessee buildings received "major damage" after a cold snap hit the region in December, according to the school. UT said 13 buildings also sustained minor damage, including Neyland Stadium. The university published a map showing what buildings are damaged and which have been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures

Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Severe damage to Sevier County home

A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Major Masters Mix-Up: Invitation on way to right Scott Stallings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a classic case of mistaken identity. Scott Stallings received an invitation to play in the Masters; however, the invitation went to the wrong man. The wrong Scott Stallings, a man from Georgia, had an albeit short-lived moment of excitement. “She opens it u and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire completely destroys Knox County home

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire completely destroyed a Knox County home on Tuesday night, according to a media release from Rural Metro Fire. At around 7:00 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Howell Road in northeast Knox County. When fire crews...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Morristown fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water according to the TWRA. While the boat continued […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

First baby of the new year

A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

A Couple of (Near) Downtown Closures Announced Late in the Year

I always try to mention closures as well as openings in the downtown area. We’ve had a couple lately, including one that was covered well by other local media and another that happened during the holidays and went a bit under the radar. While starting the new year with closure announcements may seem a bit of a downer, I’m certain we are going to have far more good news this year than bad, so we’ll just get this out of the way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

KNOXVILLE, TN

