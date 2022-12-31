How 2023 can be better

You were born for a purpose. You were born to accomplish and do many things. In years past, you have set many goals, made many new year resolutions and you have aspired to do great things. If you are like me, you have missed doing the things that you wanted to do and should do. In essence, to sum it all hope, we have not run the race that has been set before us.

Hebrews 12:1 says, “Wherefore, seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which does so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” Our heroes of faith are like a cloud of witnesses. They are the ones mentioned in the Bible and even those we see in our everyday lives, who live their lives by faith. They are the one who have and who do now live their lives according to the paths set for them by God. They meet their goals and resolutions year after year, while accomplishing great things. They are able to do so because they lay aside every weight that impedes them or that slows them down. They also are able to do so because they have learned how to lay aside that one sin that so easily entangles them time after time. Just as important, they have learned to be patient with themselves and how the live their lives.

Hebrews 12:1 sounds good, and it is true. But lets be real, it is easier said than done. We all need motivation and inspiration from time to time. We need it to lay aside every weight. We need it to lay aside that one sine which so easily gets us. We the motivation and inspiration that comes from Romans 2:4 and we need it constantly.

Romans 2:4 tells us that it is ”the goodness of God that leads one to repentance.” Laying aside every weight and sin is the same as repenting. What can motivate and inspire us to do so, is a constant reminder of how good GOD has been to us. Hasn’t God been good to you? In you are reading this article , it is proof that God has been good to you. As you enter 2023, spend some time going over in your mind how good GOD has been to you in 2022. Make it part of our daily routine in 2023. You will be surprised how easy it will be to lay aside every weight and sin. And you will be amazed to experience being a part of that cloud of witnesses.