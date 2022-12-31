Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin investors may have to wait for the ball to appear in BTC’s court. Here’s why…
New data and analysis suggested that the bear market might sustain for a while. Bitcoin metrics and market indicators also painted a bearish picture for BTC. The new year was not as promising as the Bitcoin [BTC] community expected. This was because the king coin didn’t manage to register gains in terms of its price.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] to be haunted by the bears in 2023? Yes, say these metrics
New data suggests that Bitcoin holders have started selling their BTC at a loss. Whales started to lose interest as selling pressure grew, however, traders remained optimistic. According to 2 January 2023 tweet, the majority of Bitcoin [BTC] holders have started to lose faith in the king coin. Reportedly, the net realized losses for Bitcoin are similar to that of historic BTC bottoms.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Know this about the state of BTC as you occupy trade positions in 2023
A few on-chain data suggest further price downsides in 2023. Upon assessing Bitcoin’s [BTC] investment trends of 2022, investors could have to think before going deeper into the BTC pool. According to CryptoQuant analyst Wenry BTC holders should brace for a further decline in value in 2023. Starting off...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin slips beneath $16.7k, but here are two support levels to watch out for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Bitcoin was bearish on higher timeframes. December’s lows at $16,256 could be tagged before a move higher, but should you buy the dip?
ambcrypto.com
Polygon sets a new record, but what is in store for MATIC?
Polygon’s NFT OpenSea volume has achieved a new record in sales, reaching $324 million. MATIC showed signs of recovery and some of its metrics looked positive. This new year brought good news for Polygon [MATIC], which hinted that 2023 has a lot in store for the network. Vendible announced that it was launching the Ible City utility NFT Series IV on Polygon.
ambcrypto.com
SOL bulls try to conquer $10.15 but bearish momentum could take over. Here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana’s drop below $9.6 could trigger a state of panic in the market. Solana’s Open Interest too flashed bearish signs. Bitcoin [BTC] dipped below the $16.6k...
ambcrypto.com
XRP: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
ambcrypto.com
XRP sees long positions hunted and a sharp reversal; here’s what can come next
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily timeframe charts of XRP have been bearishly biased since late October. The range formation in early November was respected, but another wave of selling is expected.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin surges in percentage of monthly users in a year: Can LTC rally?
Litecoin monthly use in a year increased by over 109%. LTC has been on an uptrend, with over a 6% increase in value in the past 48 hours. Litecoin [LTC] saw a remarkable price surge that began as 2023 concluded. In addition, Litecoin recently declared that its monthly use had climbed by over 100% in just a year.
ambcrypto.com
$250 stands in the way of Binance Coin bulls- is a breakout imminent?
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The resistance in the $250-$260 region would need to be broken for short-term bulls to enter the market with some confidence. Bitcoin did not initiate a longer-term trend as...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s how Convex Finance [CVX] plans to change its staking game in 2023
Convex Finance announced changes to its staking rewards. CVX on-chain status was filled with ups and downs. As part of its 2023 reforms, Convex Finance [CVX] announced some changes to the way staking works on its protocol. In its 2 January Medium post, the Convex team noted that there were...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: These datasets could intrigue traders planning on ‘selling their SOL’
Solana outperforms other cryptocurrencies in terms of the number of transactions. Solana witnesses growth in its DeFi space, however, weighted sentiment declines. Solana [SOL] can be considered as one of the cryptocurrencies that was impacted the most during this bearish market. However, SOL holders could take a sigh of relief.
ambcrypto.com
BCH’s closing price of 2022 had this BTC connection, will 2023 be any different?
However, BCH witnessed a growth in coin distribution. Bitcoin Cash [BCH], was trading at $97.74 as of 31 December and closed 2022 at a two-year trading low, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Also impacted by the severe decline in the cryptocurrency market during the year, BCH’s value dropped by 77%.
ambcrypto.com
TRON saw neutral momentum in recent weeks, but buyers can look for a dip to…
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The high volume node at $0.053 has trapped TRON on the price charts since early December. A move above the Value Area High could initiate a rally. Bitcoin continued...
ambcrypto.com
Blue-Chip NFTs fell in value, but this Ape proved its mettle in the final days of 2022
BAYC displaced CryptoPunks to close the year as the NFT collection with the largest market capitalization. Closing 2022 at an index of 9,248 ETH, Blue Chip NFTs suffered a drop in value, data from NFTGo revealed. Blue Chip NFTs are a subcategory of the broader NFT market that is considered...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: This is where LINK could be headed despite its 2022 achievements
Chainlink [LINK] posted a new update that highlighted its achievements through 2022, which reflected how far the network has evolved in a year. One of which was Chainlink Oracle Services that supported more developers and projects than ever before. Furthermore, the update enabled more than $6.9 trillion in transaction value in 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche investors could witness an eventful start to 2023 thanks to these…
AVAX witnessed growth in its GameFi ecosystem in 2022. Metrics and market indicators suggested a continued price surge in the days to come. Avaxholic, a popular Twitter account that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, recently revealed the most recent developments. ODOS, for example, announced a new integration with...
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche: Everything you need to know about AVAX and its latest development
AVAX’s RSI was oversold, at press time, which was somewhat of a bullish signal. However, the major market indicators suggested that selling pressure was imminent. Avalanche [AVAX] made quite a name for itself on 30 December when it announced that Dua.com, a SocialFi, had chosen Avalanche to build its “Fi”. Dua.com is a global social network established to connect people of all ethnicities, races, and faiths from all over the world.
Comments / 0