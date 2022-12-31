ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

1 injured in early morning West End crash

By Michael Coker
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekQxf_0jzVQG9S00

Early Saturday morning, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer in the West End.

Fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street just before 2:30 a.m. to find a vehicle had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was found to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the man and transported him to UC Medical Center for treatment, Cincinnati Fire said. Their condition at this time is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.

Watch Live:

Good to Know: The Best of Storyteller Greg McQuade

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Second person dies from NKY boat fire

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A second person is dead following a boat fire on Dec. 30 in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The second victim, a man, died on New Year’s Day, the coroner wrote in their report. Neither person killed in the boat...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Shepherd Creek in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a report of a crash, physical altercation, on Colerain Avenue at Shepherd Creek in Mt. Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy