1 injured in early morning West End crash

Early Saturday morning, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer in the West End.

Fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street just before 2:30 a.m. to find a vehicle had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was found to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the man and transported him to UC Medical Center for treatment, Cincinnati Fire said. Their condition at this time is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.

