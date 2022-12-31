ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and light show over Auckland

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

New Zealand became one of the first countries to welcome in 2023 with a spectacular light show over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and a fireworks display from the Auckland Sky Tower.

The show returned after a year off due to Covid -19 restrictions - with 2022 the first year no fireworks show had been held at Auckland’s iconic tower in 25 years.

Five minutes of stunning fireworks began on the stroke of midnight after a laser light and animation show was synchronised over other Auckland landmarks.

