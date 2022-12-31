Read full article on original website
Cathy Bittler
3d ago
Homeless veterans should have priority regarding housing. They served our country... they deserve a better life than on the streets.
Patriot 1st
3d ago
No Veteran in America should be homeless after serving our country. But wording in these programs should make no one else eligible for this money. They put programs into place and then expand it to others like illegal aliens or non-veterans.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Tony
3d ago
This should have been in way before illegal immigrants or citizens, our men and women took care of us and fought for our freedoms From communism!!!
