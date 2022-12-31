Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Sound Output Devices in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 allow you to enable or disable your audio output devices as needed. This is useful when multiple audio devices are connected to your system, and you don't want to go through the trouble of disconnecting and reconnecting them repeatedly.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix Optional Features Not Installing on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Optional features are those that you can add to get more functionality or support for certain file formats. For example, you can install different font packs or old Windows utilities like Paint and WordPad.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Local Group Policy Editor in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Local Group Policy Editor (or gpedit.msc) is a system utility that allows you to view and edit group policy settings on your computer. You may need to use this tool to configure advanced system settings that aren't available in the standard Settings app or Control Panel. But how do you get to the Local Group Policy Editor on Windows?
makeuseof.com
How to Delete the Mail App on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you don't use Mail for macOS, removing the app from your Mac makes a lot of sense. Sadly, that's not easy, convenient, or practical. Let's...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
makeuseof.com
How to Add WordPad Shortcuts to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows' WordPad app is either a limited word processor or an advanced text editor depending on how you look at it. Unlike Notepad, WordPad is a rich text editor that incorporates formatting and styling options for content. Therefore, it is a preferable alternative to Notepad for opening and editing TXT and RTF files.
makeuseof.com
Getting the 0x0 0x0 Error Code in Windows 11? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you have a Windows 11 computer that is giving you the error code 0x0 0x0? If so, don't worry—you're not alone. This is a common problem that many Windows users experience, and there could be various reasons for it.
makeuseof.com
How to Change an Account Password in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite Microsoft’s attempt to push more users towards adopting the Windows Hello-based sign-in options, the old password-based login is still part of Windows 11. And for a good reason.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Software Exception 0xc0000409” Error in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The "software exception 0xc0000409" error can arise for a wide variety of Windows 11/10 software. This issue typically occurs when users try to start certain software.
makeuseof.com
How Do Proxy Objects Work in JavaScript?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A JavaScript proxy object lets you intercept and customize the behavior of another object, without modifying the original. Using proxy objects, you can validate data, provide...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "Something Happened, And Your PIN Isn't Available" on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows 10 and 11, you can log in with a password or PIN. On compatible systems, you can also use iris scan and fingerprint unlock. While a PIN makes the login process faster than a password, you may encounter the Something happened and your PIN isn't available error when trying to sign in using the same.
makeuseof.com
How to Show Your Battery Percentage as a Wallpaper on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Running out of power can ruin your day—especially if you're using your Linux laptop for critical projects or are in the middle of a long-distance video call to friends and relations on the other side of the world.
makeuseof.com
How to List Current Logged-In Users on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Linux being a multi-user system allows multiple users to log in and run various programs at the same time. As a normal Linux user or system admin, you may sometimes need to check which users are currently logged into your system.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best sudo Alternatives for Linux Worth Considering
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. sudo is probably one of the most used Linux commands. It allows you to gain administrative or elevated privileges on a Linux machine. You normally need...
makeuseof.com
How to Track the Spread of Twitter Information With Hoaxy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter is the primary source of news, gossip, information, and misinformation for millions of people worldwide. And if you follow the right accounts, you can be up-to-date with the latest happenings before major news outlets have dragged their fact-checkers out of bed.
makeuseof.com
What’s New in Python in Visual Studio Code’s December 2022 Release?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft announced on its dev blogs website that the December 2022 release of the Python extensions for Visual Studio Code is now available! These extensions are in the pre-release stage but are available for the public to try out. Here's what this December 2022 release has to offer.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide a Drive in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. File Explorer in Windows displays any internal or external drives that are connected to your system by default. However, if you don't want a certain drive to appear in File Explorer, you can always hide it.
makeuseof.com
Password Locking vs. Encryption: What's the Difference?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In cybersecurity, nothing is more important than keeping sensitive information private and secure. Everyone should make an effort to do so, from individuals to large organizations.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Z Shell (Zsh) and Oh My Zsh on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Z shell is an efficient, powerful, and interactive Unix shell. It's easy to install, configure, use, and learn on any Linux platform including Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, and more.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Home Assistant as an NAS Server
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you use a Home Assistant server on a Raspberry Pi or old PC for home automation, you can also use the leftover space in the SD card or SSD for network-attached storage (NAS). You may also connect an external hard drive or SSD to your Raspberry Pi or old laptop running the supervised Home Assistant server and use that storage for the NAS. Here’s how to do it.
Comments / 0