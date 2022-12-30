Read full article on original website
Related
thisisalabama.org
Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History
So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
The Daily South
6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too
Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
Several singers on Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ list are from Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, some of the most celebrated musicians in the world have had a connection to Alabama. From jazz composer Sun Ra being born in Birmingham to Aretha Franklin recording her first major single in Muscle Shoals, there have been many musicians who have called Alabama home. Recently, Rolling Stone […]
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
955wtvy.com
Alabama Residents Cross State Lines for Lottery Fever
More Alabamians are crossing state lines to try and strike in rich. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s Mega millions drawing so Tuesday’s jackpot will be up to $785 million. Since Alabama is one of only 5 states to not participate in the lottery, residents will have to go to Georgia or Florida for a chance to become a millionaire.
Severe weather in Alabama: What time will storms arrive where I live?
Multiple rounds of storms are expected in Alabama throughout the day, with a potential for damaging winds, hail, flooding rain and tornadoes. Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said today’s weather will be a prolonged event, beginning as early as 11 a.m. in western Alabama and exiting the southeastern section of the state as late as 11 a.m. Wednesday.
majorleaguefishing.com
Jacob Wall’s simple setup for fishing rocky banks
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Mercury Marine Pro Team member Jacob Wall is preparing for his rookie season on the Bass Pro Tour after making a big move from Oregon to Alabama to fish professionally in 2019. Over the last several years, he’s found that a small swimbait can come in handy in most places across the country. Watch Wall explain which conditions are ideal for throwing a soft plastic swimbait, and take a look at his favorite way to rig the bait.
rocketcitynow.com
Permit-less carry safety tips for owning a firearm
Alabama's permit-less carry law is now in effect. Here are some tips to ensure you are carrying safely.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
thebamabuzz.com
11 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Woodruff at 205-601-9054 or email...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WAFF
Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash. Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries. WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST. Police say one...
Comments / 0