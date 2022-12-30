ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

thisisalabama.org

Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History

So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
The Daily South

6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too

Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
955wtvy.com

Alabama Residents Cross State Lines for Lottery Fever

More Alabamians are crossing state lines to try and strike in rich. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s Mega millions drawing so Tuesday’s jackpot will be up to $785 million. Since Alabama is one of only 5 states to not participate in the lottery, residents will have to go to Georgia or Florida for a chance to become a millionaire.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: What time will storms arrive where I live?

Multiple rounds of storms are expected in Alabama throughout the day, with a potential for damaging winds, hail, flooding rain and tornadoes. Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said today’s weather will be a prolonged event, beginning as early as 11 a.m. in western Alabama and exiting the southeastern section of the state as late as 11 a.m. Wednesday.
ALABAMA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Jacob Wall’s simple setup for fishing rocky banks

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Mercury Marine Pro Team member Jacob Wall is preparing for his rookie season on the Bass Pro Tour after making a big move from Oregon to Alabama to fish professionally in 2019. Over the last several years, he’s found that a small swimbait can come in handy in most places across the country. Watch Wall explain which conditions are ideal for throwing a soft plastic swimbait, and take a look at his favorite way to rig the bait.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Woodruff at 205-601-9054 or email...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days

U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash. Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries. WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST. Police say one...
ALABAMA STATE

