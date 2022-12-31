ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pleasant & Warm New Year's Day

Expect highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It could be one of the top-10 warmest New Year’s Days record!. We stay dry Monday, then another storm system impacts the Valley with rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly lingers into Thursday. Temperatures remain...
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record

Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, schedule, parking info

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Jan. 7-14, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg. A visitor's guide is available here. Related video above: New Farm Show milkshake flavor announced. Hours. Jan. 7: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan....
HARRISBURG, PA
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
National Fuel Lowering Gas Prices for Next Winter

National Fuel has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and projects to lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvania customers next winter. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease from $104.91...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
New year, new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania

VERONA, Pa. — The New Year comes with a new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania. Because of state law, the hike automatically went into effect at midnight. The tax on gasoline increased by 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel increased 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents per gallon.
PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
