OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
WASHINGTON, DC
SheKnows

Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns

Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement. “The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved...
Indy100

Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign

Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Trump OAN Host Wonders Why Trump’s Missing on Campaign Trail

While Donald Trump has largely been absent from the campaign trail and instead hunkering down at his Florida club, his 2024 campaign operation has blasted reports of him being MIA as supposedly biased reporting meant to hurt Trump. But at least one ultra-MAGA voice is now asking the same question: One American News host Dan Ball wondered earlier this week why Trump has apparently disappeared. “Ever since the announcement of the run, and then that debacle with Kanye, and the dinner and everything else,” Ball said, “we haven’t seen him [Trump] much.” “At least as much as we used to, as far as being on a campaign trail,” he added. “In addition to doing multiple print, radio, and on-camera interviews, President Trump has released several policy videos since he announced his campaign,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast on Saturday evening in response to Ball’s observation. “OAN has continued to be an outstanding outlet for President Trump to speak directly to Americans across the country, just like he did last week when he appeared on one of their shows.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
ARIZONA STATE

