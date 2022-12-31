Read full article on original website
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' Due To Constant Fights, Growing Animosity Toward Each Other
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is allegedly on the brink of a split. According to reports, Trump and Kushner have been fighting nonstop for several months now. So, those close to them are worried that they could end up getting a divorce.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns
Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement. “The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved...
Mary Trump Suggests Why Cousin Ivanka And Jared Kushner Are Ditching Donald Trump
The former president's older daughter has said she doesn't plan to be involved in his 2024 presidential campaign.
How Trump Changed Speech That Could Be Critical to Prosecution
A newly released transcript shows Trump's remarks on Jan. 6, including calls to "fight like hell," were improvised after warnings of the potential for violence.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign
Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
Mary Trump Says Racism Was the Norm in Trump Family
"My parents didn't have any Black friends and everybody at my school practically was white. And it was just this weird cognitive dissonance," Mary Trump said.
Trump insists he 'specifically asked' Ivanka and Jared Kushner not to join 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he wanted his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to work on his 2024 presidential campaign, insisting instead that he “specifically asked” them to bow out.
Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania...
Pro-Trump OAN Host Wonders Why Trump’s Missing on Campaign Trail
While Donald Trump has largely been absent from the campaign trail and instead hunkering down at his Florida club, his 2024 campaign operation has blasted reports of him being MIA as supposedly biased reporting meant to hurt Trump. But at least one ultra-MAGA voice is now asking the same question: One American News host Dan Ball wondered earlier this week why Trump has apparently disappeared. “Ever since the announcement of the run, and then that debacle with Kanye, and the dinner and everything else,” Ball said, “we haven’t seen him [Trump] much.” “At least as much as we used to, as far as being on a campaign trail,” he added. “In addition to doing multiple print, radio, and on-camera interviews, President Trump has released several policy videos since he announced his campaign,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast on Saturday evening in response to Ball’s observation. “OAN has continued to be an outstanding outlet for President Trump to speak directly to Americans across the country, just like he did last week when he appeared on one of their shows.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
