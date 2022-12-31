Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlifeLauren FoxFlorida State
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina pathEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
First Coast News
FHP says New Year's Day pileup involved 21 cars, over 45 people on I-75
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly pileup that occurred on New Year's Day at in Columbia County shortly after midnight that involved a series of collisions. Troopers say around 12:40 a.m., for reasons to be determined, a series of collisions occurred as...
First Coast News
Young man dies after being shot multiple times on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Jacksonville man was pronounced dead at the emergency room after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to the 1400 block of Grothe...
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
FHP looking for vehicle in suspected hit-and-run in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident in Clay County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 17-year-old pedestrian was also injured but is expected to be OK, troopers say. FHP says both individuals were walking west on SR-100...
JFRD: One seriously injured in crash involving train in Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in serious condition after an incident Monday night involving a car versus a train in the Murray Hill area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Officials say the crash happened near Plymouth Street and Roosevelt Boulevard sometime before 7:30 p.m. This...
JSO looking for missing 72-year-old man last seen by family at Walmart on Lem Turner Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's assistance in searching for a missing, endangered adult who was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a missing person's report. At was at that time, officers were advised that John Lewis Copeland, Jr. was last seen at around 2 p.m. at the Walmart in the 12100 block of Lem Turner Road.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
First Coast News
Man found in front of Jacksonville home near Moncrief Road
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
FHP: Cyclist dies after hit twice by pickup trucks in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a cyclist was hit twice on State Road 200 on New Years Day. STORY: JSO: Man found dead in front yard of Moncrief home. According to the crash report, at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the cyclist, a Ford F-150...
Police: Male in 20s found shot to death in front of home in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person walking to work Monday morning called police after discovering a body on the front lawn of a home near Moncrief Road. Jacksonville police were called to West 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. in response to a person shot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced...
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
JSO: Woman found dead in Jacksonville North Estates apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
alachuachronicle.com
Three killed in 21-vehicle crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A brief press release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) provided few details about the crash at mile marker 414 on I-75 that closed all northbound lanes of the highway for almost 12 hours. According to the release, the crash occurred in Columbia County at 12:40 a.m.; there was a fog alert at the time.
News4Jax.com
57-year-old dies after crashing into tree: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year. JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and...
Comments / 0