CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.

MIDDLEBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO