Jacksonville, FL

WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WOKV

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for missing 72-year-old man last seen by family at Walmart on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's assistance in searching for a missing, endangered adult who was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a missing person's report. At was at that time, officers were advised that John Lewis Copeland, Jr. was last seen at around 2 p.m. at the Walmart in the 12100 block of Lem Turner Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three killed in 21-vehicle crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A brief press release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) provided few details about the crash at mile marker 414 on I-75 that closed all northbound lanes of the highway for almost 12 hours. According to the release, the crash occurred in Columbia County at 12:40 a.m.; there was a fog alert at the time.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

57-year-old dies after crashing into tree: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

