Sharon Osbourne has spoken about being admitted to hospital after falling on the set of a new TV show.The former X Factor judge, 70, was rushed to hospital last month while filming an episode of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror in California.Her son Jack, 37, then confirmed she had been released from hospital. Later, a representative of Osbourne reportedly confirmed that she had fainted.On Tuesday (3 January), the presenter returned to hosting TalkTV show The Talk for the first time since the hospital visit.Osbourne opened the show by saying it was “great to be back in the UK” after...

