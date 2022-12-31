Read full article on original website
Road In Calverton To Close For Days, With Additional Closures Possible In Future
A road in Calverton is set to close for several days this week due to the installation of a new fish passage. The Riverhead Town Police Department said Dam Road is set to be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The...
westportjournal.com
New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach
WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork this January
Strawberry frosted doughnuts from North Fork Doughnut Company. (Credit: David Benthal) Let’s face it, January often feels like a never-ending month of cold and dark and blah, but we’re here to help you fight those winter blues and get you off your couch. Here are 10 North Fork experiences to enjoy this month.
The East End full show for Jan. 1, 2023
Doug Geed takes you to a family's dream restaurant, a shop making sweet treats and introduces you to a woman who makes her own line of soaps.
Know Them? Duo Wanted For 'Distraction Theft' At Long Island Convenience Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women seen on surveillance footage stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven store.The theft occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Valley Stream, at the 7-Eleven store on North Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.In…
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly.
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
longisland.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D - Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a focal...
Driver sought after hit-run seriously injures woman, 39, in Suffolk
A 39-year-old woman was left seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk County, police said Tuesday.
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
longisland.com
Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners
The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil's Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell our...
Riverfront/town square projects get another $400,000 in state grant awards
Riverhead Town has scored more grant money from the State of New York for projects related to the new town square. The town has been awarded two grants of $200,000 each from the N.Y. Department of State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today. One grant will help the town improve the...
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November.
hamlethub.com
Fireworks, sparkles, and song delight as community bids farewell to Bernard's during epic NYE celebration!
Sarah and Bernard Bouissou bid farewell to Bernard’s during an epic New Year’s Eve celebration last night - complete with fireworks! Now, that’s going out with a bang!. The 2022 holiday season was buzzing inside the award-winning French restaurant - with tables full of diners yearning for a few more hours of culinary perfection.
‘Not Done Lightly’: Popular Lynbrook Restaurant Closing After 15 Years
A popular Long Island restaurant known for its casual American cuisine is closing after 15 years in business. McQuades Neighborhood Grill, located in Lynbrook at 275 Merrick Road, has been sold to new owners, restaurant owner Jim McQuade revealed in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 2. “The decision to sell...
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Riverhead considers adding battery energy storage systems to town code, as residents question safety, urge in-depth study
Angry residents objected to allowing large battery energy storage systems in Riverhead Town during a public hearing last week, arguing that the safety of the systems and potential locations of the new use should be more carefully studied in the town’s comprehensive planning process. Residents objecting to adopting the...
2 men wanted for Coram gas station robbery
According to detectives, two men entered Speedway on Route 112 just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 12.
