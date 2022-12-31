ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

westportjournal.com

New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach

WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
WESTPORT, CT
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork this January

Strawberry frosted doughnuts from North Fork Doughnut Company. (Credit: David Benthal) Let’s face it, January often feels like a never-ending month of cold and dark and blah, but we’re here to help you fight those winter blues and get you off your couch. Here are 10 North Fork experiences to enjoy this month.
RIVERHEAD, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
longisland.com

Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D - Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a focal...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners

The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil's Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell our...
LYNBROOK, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead considers adding battery energy storage systems to town code, as residents question safety, urge in-depth study

Angry residents objected to allowing large battery energy storage systems in Riverhead Town during a public hearing last week, arguing that the safety of the systems and potential locations of the new use should be more carefully studied in the town’s comprehensive planning process. Residents objecting to adopting the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

