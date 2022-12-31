ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGO

Former US defense analyst arrested for spying for Cuba released from federal prison

A former U.S. defense intelligence agency analyst convicted of spying for Cuba was released from federal prison on Friday, prison officials confirmed with ABC News. Ana Montes, 65, was arrested in 2001 for receiving encoded messages from the Cuban government and revealed the names of at least two covert U.S. intelligence officers, according to previous ABC News reporting.
FORT WORTH, TX
KGO

Prosecutors launch website to notify Sam Bankman-Fried's alleged victims

There are so many victims of the fraud allegedly perpetrated by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried federal prosecutors said it would be impractical for them to individually notify all of them. So, late Friday, the judge overseeing the case authorized an alternative method. Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed prosecutors to establish a...
KGO

'Real Housewives' star sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in telemarketing fraud case

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Jennifer Shah was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison in connection with a telemarketing fraud case. Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million after previously pleading not guilty. She must also pay restitution to victims of the nationwide telemarketing scheme that prosecutors said targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.

