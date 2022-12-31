ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt

Briggs Freeman Brings in One Returning Pro, Three Successful Scores With Six Secret Ingredients

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has made some significant additions to its agent lineups, including the return of a Dallas-Fort Worth real estate legend. The brokerage, one of the most sought-after brands in North Texas luxury real estate, attracted three new names with its combination of reputation, culture, and agent support that remains unparalleled.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Renters Will Have The Upper Hand in 2023, Experts Say

In 2022, the rent was too damn high. It’s almost become standard operating procedure for Dallas’ workforce to not be able to afford rent or a mortgage. Even affordable housing isn’t particularly affordable — and there’s not enough of it to meet the growing needs of the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023

Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

7 Dallas Creatives Worth a Revisit

The Dallas design community is overflowing with talent — exactly why we love showcasing the incredibly accomplished creatives residing in our own backyard. This week we revisit seven of our favorites, each unique, but with one thing in common: The ability to inspire, surprise, and delight. 1. Meredith Ellis.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts

You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
DALLAS, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW

In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

The Restaurants We’re Most Looking Forward to Eating at in 2023

Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. We also asked them to look forward to 2023, and here are their picks for the not-yet-open places they’re excited to try. What restaurant or restaurant-related debut are you most...
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Most Charitable Hospitals

Many of us make New Year’s resolutions to improve or do better at something (mine is to swim more). Our wishes for the new year often involve being more generous or giving, either in spirit or finances. Keeping up with the season, I decided to dive into Sage Transparency’s hospital financial data and find out which are the region’s most charitable hospitals.
TEXAS STATE

