Sporting News
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Jan. 2
Bowl season reaches its crescendo as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. The biggest and brashest sides that college football had to offer this season find themselves on a collision course with one another. It's not quite the games many of these teams wanted to take part in. From...
Sporting News
NFL denies Joe Buck's reports on 'five-minute warmup' to resume Bills vs. Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's collapse
The NFL is denying that the league gave the Bills and Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume play following Damar Hamlin's cardiac incident on Monday night. In the on-field aftermath of Hamlin's incident, Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast relayed information that teams were given a five-minute window to begin warming up so the Bengals-Bills "Monday Night Football" matchup could resume play.
Sporting News
Bowl season winners and losers: Bryce Young shines, Penn State rolls, USC defense flops again
We had a 329-yard rushing performance, a five-touchdown afternoon from a guy everyone thought would opt-out, a late safety that turned the Cotton Bowl, a mind-bending cover on Jan. 2 and 15 teams that scored at least 40 points. Yes, the 2022 bowl season brought it. No. 3 TCU is...
Sporting News
Why LSU's Kayshon Boutte changed his mind about the NFL Draft, won't play in the Citrus Bowl
LSU will have quarterback Jayden Daniels available for the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but the Tigers will be without wide receiver Kayshon Boutte when they take the field against Purdue. Boutte released a statement in early December explaining why he was forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to LSU, but...
Sporting News
Falcons delete tweet making fun of Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles' missed field goal in CFP semifinal
The Falcons have deleted a controversial tweet that seemed to make fun of Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles, who missed a would-be game-winning field goal in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia on Saturday. The day following the Peach Bowl semifinal at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium — a 42-41...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Sporting News
Colts' Jeff Saturday rips Kayvon Thibodeaux for 'tasteless' celebration after Nick Foles injury
Nick Foles suffered a season-ending rib injury in the Colts' 38-10 Week 17 loss to the Giants after taking a sack from Kayvon Thibodeaux. There was nothing clearly malicious about the play itself. Thibodeaux just landed on Foles and the veteran quarterback came up writhing in pain. But Thibodeaux's celebration...
Sporting News
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status
The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
Sporting News
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown
Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
The Atlanta Falcons can win 11 games next year if the offseason is done right
Rob Tribble, filling in for Jon Chuckery on The Jon Chuckery Show Tuesday night, explained why the Atlanta Falcons can be a playoff team next year if the offseason is handles right by the front office.
Sporting News
Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for season-saving scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'
The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
Sporting News
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Bengals-Bills single-game tournaments
In the final game of the Week 17 Sunday slate, the 11-4 Bengals host the 12-3 Bills on Monday Night Football (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Buffalo enters Monday night's matchup as 2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 50.5 total points, according to BetMGM. Despite entering MNF as short home underdogs, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win for a second-straight season. Buffalo controls their own destiny for the AFC's top seed, needing two straight wins to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage. With star power on both sides of the field, it's possible to craft a FanDuel single-game lineup that's loaded with talent but still has differentiation.
Sporting News
Did Jalen Pitre have illegal substance on gloves? Texans safety fooled everyone with interception celebration
Texans safety Jalen Pitre briefly created controversy in the NFL on Sunday following an interception of Jacksonville backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. The rookie defensive back undercut a Beathard pass late in the third quarter, stymying another Jaguars scoring opportunity with Jacksonville already leading 28-3. With little else to celebrate, Pitre decided to celebrate the play — and fooled many viewers into thinking he was cheating in the process.
Sporting News
What channel is USC vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Cotton Bowl
Willie Fritz guided Tulane to its best season since 1998, winning the AAC and earning a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. The Green Wave just have one more challenge to get through: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC in the Cotton Bowl. Williams beat every team on...
Sporting News
Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen stats: How Bengals, Bills quarterbacks compare
Patrick Mahomes has been at the center of the most exciting quarterback rivalries in the NFL today. First, it was Tom Brady and Mahomes. Then, it was Josh Allen and Mahomes. Justin Herbert and Mahomes have provided some thrilling games. And, most recently, Joe Burrow and Mahomes. But on Monday,...
Sporting News
Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'channeled LeBron James' with egregious flop to get officials to call penalty vs. Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were able to clinch the NFC South on Sunday via their 30-21 win over the Panthers. While Tampa Bay's second-half performance was admirable, Brady's acting job on a play in the second half was decidedly not. Brady tried to draw a cheap roughing-the-passer call after...
Sporting News
Bills vs. Bengals free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable
Prime-time games don't often live up to their preseason billing. Last week's Monday night game of Chargers-Colts looked like a showdown between AFC West and South contenders. Instead, it was between a wild-card hopeful and a Colts team in turmoil. The week before was the Packers vs. Rams, in what looked like a potential NFC championship preview in the preseason. Both teams could instead miss the playoffs in 2022.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Bengals updates: 'Monday Night Football' game suspended with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition'
The Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has been suspended after an extremely scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical staff administered CPR for several minutes before he was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Per the NFL, he is currently in "critical condition."
