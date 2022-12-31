ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sporting News

NFL denies Joe Buck's reports on 'five-minute warmup' to resume Bills vs. Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's collapse

The NFL is denying that the league gave the Bills and Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume play following Damar Hamlin's cardiac incident on Monday night. In the on-field aftermath of Hamlin's incident, Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast relayed information that teams were given a five-minute window to begin warming up so the Bengals-Bills "Monday Night Football" matchup could resume play.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status

The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown

Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for season-saving scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'

The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Bengals-Bills single-game tournaments

In the final game of the Week 17 Sunday slate, the 11-4 Bengals host the 12-3 Bills on Monday Night Football (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Buffalo enters Monday night's matchup as 2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 50.5 total points, according to BetMGM. Despite entering MNF as short home underdogs, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win for a second-straight season. Buffalo controls their own destiny for the AFC's top seed, needing two straight wins to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage. With star power on both sides of the field, it's possible to craft a FanDuel single-game lineup that's loaded with talent but still has differentiation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Did Jalen Pitre have illegal substance on gloves? Texans safety fooled everyone with interception celebration

Texans safety Jalen Pitre briefly created controversy in the NFL on Sunday following an interception of Jacksonville backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. The rookie defensive back undercut a Beathard pass late in the third quarter, stymying another Jaguars scoring opportunity with Jacksonville already leading 28-3. With little else to celebrate, Pitre decided to celebrate the play — and fooled many viewers into thinking he was cheating in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen stats: How Bengals, Bills quarterbacks compare

Patrick Mahomes has been at the center of the most exciting quarterback rivalries in the NFL today. First, it was Tom Brady and Mahomes. Then, it was Josh Allen and Mahomes. Justin Herbert and Mahomes have provided some thrilling games. And, most recently, Joe Burrow and Mahomes. But on Monday,...
Sporting News

Bills vs. Bengals free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable

Prime-time games don't often live up to their preseason billing. Last week's Monday night game of Chargers-Colts looked like a showdown between AFC West and South contenders. Instead, it was between a wild-card hopeful and a Colts team in turmoil. The week before was the Packers vs. Rams, in what looked like a potential NFC championship preview in the preseason. Both teams could instead miss the playoffs in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Bills vs. Bengals updates: 'Monday Night Football' game suspended with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition'

The Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has been suspended after an extremely scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical staff administered CPR for several minutes before he was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Per the NFL, he is currently in "critical condition."
CINCINNATI, OH

