In the final game of the Week 17 Sunday slate, the 11-4 Bengals host the 12-3 Bills on Monday Night Football (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Buffalo enters Monday night's matchup as 2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 50.5 total points, according to BetMGM. Despite entering MNF as short home underdogs, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win for a second-straight season. Buffalo controls their own destiny for the AFC's top seed, needing two straight wins to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage. With star power on both sides of the field, it's possible to craft a FanDuel single-game lineup that's loaded with talent but still has differentiation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO