Sports stories that shaped 2022, and the Tribune staff's favorite sports stories of the year

With another year coming to a close, it's time to look back at the year that was 2022.

It was a year that featured the end of an era, new beginnings, the joy of winning and the sting of defeat. In the end, 2022 will be remembered as a year that could determine what happens in future sports years.

Here are the stories that shaped the Columbia sports scene in 2022.

Eli Drinkwtz hires Blake Baker

On January 27, Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz officially welcomed the most significant addition to his staff.

Former LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker was a free agent, and Drinkwitz hired an acquaintance from their days at Arkansas State to coach MU's safeties. Not long after, Drinkwitz would promote Baker to be Missouri's defensive coordinator. That change would make the Tigers' defense formidable in 2022.

Mizzou women's basketball gets snubbed from the 2022 NCAA Tournament, falls in WNIT

After a regular season where Missouri women's basketball upset No. 1 South Carolina and No. 15 Florida, and had a winning season for the first time since the Sophie Cunningham era, it wasn't enough to convince the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

The Tigers were left out of the NCAA Tournament and accepted a bid in the WNIT, where MU lost to Drake in the first round. The end of the season gave way to Aijha Blackwell, Kiya Dorroh, Izzy Higginbottom and LaDazhia Williams' transfers.

Missouri fires Cuonzo Martin

After five seasons, two NCAA Tournament appearances, teams with unfulfilled potential and a 12-win 2021-2022 season, Missouri made the decision to fire men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin on March 11.

Martin's tenure began with a recruiting class that included five-star forward Michael Porter Jr. and the expectation that MU men's basketball will have days better than the Kim Anderson era. Martin's tenure was better than the previous era, but it never lived up to the high expectations it set.

Missouri hires Dennis Gates

With Martin's firing on March 11, the head men's basketball coach position was vacant for just 11 days.

On March 22, Dennis Gates was officially approved to be the Tigers' next men's basketball coach by the MU System Board of Curators. His resume as a long-time assistant coach and as a head coach at Cleveland State earned him the opportunity to coach in the SEC.

Tolton basketball falls in Class 4 state title game

The senior class of Justin Boyer, Jevon Porter and Tahki Chievous, and the talent of freshman Aaron Rowe, made the Trailblazers a special group. That group made a run to the Class 4 state title game.

Battling a Vashon program in the midst of a dynasty, Tolton went back and forth with the Wolverines and led in the second half. Eventually, injuries allowed Vashon's depth to pull away for the 2022 MSHSAA Class 4 championship. It doesn't take away from a season that included wins over Hickman, Battle, Blair Oaks and more.

Missouri gymnastics finishes fifth in the nation

The Tigers gymnastics' season featured wins over Georiga, LSU and Arkansas, and a program-high score against Florida. That led to the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri placed first in the first round of the NCAA Regionals and second in the second round of the regionals. The Tigers' season ended in the national semifinals, and Missouri's score was the best among those that didn't advance to the national championship round. That finished MU fifth at the championships and was the breakthrough the team had been looking for.

Rock Bridge track state title

Going into the 2022 track and field season, Rock Bridge had a state title to defend. At the end of the 2022 season, the Bruins successfully defended that title.

Behind dominant relay teams, the Rock Bridge boys track and field team repeated as Class 5 state champions. Chris Giles and Casey Hood led relay teams that claimed first in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter races. That heled push Rock Bridge to its crown.

Tolton, Southern Boone baseball win state titles on the same day

The Class 3 and Class 4 state baseball championship games played right after each other. Boone County teams claimed titles in both games.

Father Tolton beat Springfield Catholic and Southern Boone beat Logan-Rogersville to claim the Class 3 and 4 titles, respectively. Both titles capped meteoric rises for both baseball programs and offered a look at the two programs that could run baseball in Boone County in the coming years.

Missouri football's almost-upset of Georgia

Heading into the fourth quarter, Missouri had a lead on No. 1 overall Georgia. The Tigers led the Bulldogs for nearly the entire game. That is until the final quarter.

UGA whittled down the MU defense, took a lead and ran out the clock. The Tigers were about 10 minute away from winning the biggest game of Drinkwitz's tenure and perhaps setting the bar for what MU could be under Drinkwitz. That didn't come to fruition.

Missouri extends Drinkwitz

Hours before Missouri kicked off against Kentucky at home, the athletic department announced news that would grip the entire Tigers' fan base.

Missouri extended Drinkwitz's contract and gave him a raise. By the end of the 2022 season, he would own a 17-19 overall record at MU. The onus on Drinkwitz now lies in the 2023 season, if he can unlock the potential of the 2022 recruiting class. That remains to be seen.

Rock Bridge football's run to a district title game

Under a first-year head coach and with a first-year starting quarterback, Rock Bridge didn't seem like the pick to run Columbia, the CMAC and make a run at the district title.

Rock Bridge did exactly that in Matt Perkins' first year.

With a 9-3 record, the Bruins defeated Helias, Battle, Hickman, Lutheran St. Charles and enjoyed a seven-game winning streak. It set the tone for what Rock Bridge could be under Perkins. especially with quarterback Sam Kaiser's senior year on the horizon.

The Border War returns to Mizzou Arena

After a decade hiatus, Kansas made its return to Mizzou Arena and Columbia. The Jayhawks made themselves at home.

No. 6 overall Kansas blew away Missouri 95-67 for Dennis Gates' first loss of his MU tenure. It was a loss where the Tigers had no answers for the reigning national champs. It was also a loss that allowed the Tigers to refocus, which played into why MU was able to blow out No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky to end 2022.

