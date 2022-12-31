ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Flood concerns rise in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 2, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. A-K Health Foundation to offer EMT certification course. The Allegheny-Kiski...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m.,...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA

