Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
Pennsylvania police chief killed, 2 hurt
Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers.
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 2, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. A-K Health Foundation to offer EMT certification course. The Allegheny-Kiski...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt
The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m.,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
messengerpaper.com
Steel Center for Career and Technical Education Receives $4 Million Grant for Renovations
On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Steel Center for Career and Technical Education formally announced that the school will be receiving a $4 million dollar grant award from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program or “RACP”. This grant program is administered by the Governor’s Office of...
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
wtae.com
Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
Merger of Excela, Butler health systems finalized
Ken DeFurio, who served as president and CEO of Butler Health System, will lead the new organization formed by the merger of Butler and Excela Health, officials announced Tuesday. The merger was final as of Sunday. John Sphon, who was CEO of Excela Health, plans to retire in March. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Justin McIntire was sworn in as Brackenridge’s police chief on Jan. 2, 2019. Exactly four years later, McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. According to our news partners at the Trib, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said McIntire stepped up and helped out...
Allegheny County police investigate fatal shooting of Pitcairn man
Allegheny County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Jan. 2 in Pitcairn. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Nykye Smith, 20, of Pitcairn. The shooting was reported to county 911 dispatchers just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of...
