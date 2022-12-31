Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews
Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Sharon Osbourne says it’s a ‘mystery’ why she fainted for ‘20 minutes’ during emergency hospital visit
Sharon Osbourne has spoken about being admitted to hospital after falling on the set of a new TV show.The former X Factor judge, 70, was rushed to hospital last month while filming an episode of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror in California.Her son Jack, 37, then confirmed she had been released from hospital. Later, a representative of Osbourne reportedly confirmed that she had fainted.On Tuesday (3 January), the presenter returned to hosting TalkTV show The Talk for the first time since the hospital visit.Osbourne opened the show by saying it was “great to be back in the UK” after...
New York Post
Dear Abby: My fiancee insists on bringing her parents on our honeymoon
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have assisted a local youngster who was abandoned at birth and bounced through foster care. We helped him finish college and start his first job. Here’s the problem: “Samuel” has become engaged to an attractive, professional woman my wife and I both like. However, he just told us she insists upon bringing her parents on the honeymoon. Her parents feel strongly that they should go, even to the extent of arguing with Samuel about it. I have never heard of anything like this. His fiancee is 28 years old. I’m very wary about it. What...
Comments / 0