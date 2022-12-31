ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating the New Year

By Vanessa Richardson Contributing columnist
Unbelievably, we are saying farewell to 2022, and hello to 2023. Maybe you didn’t accomplish all that you wanted in 2022. Give yourself some grace, as 2022 was a difficult year for many. What are three things you are grateful for in 2022? May I also ask you, what are your expectations for 2023? This is very significant, as your attitude will determine your altitude—how high you can go in life. Tests prove that dead faith won’t move mountains or solve problematic issues in your life. “So, faith without works is dead” (James 2:26). The faith you have may seem depleted to some, but that isn’t the case; it simply needs to be revived. Many people find it impossible to get out of bed these days, as it takes a lot of faith to do so. However, you succeeded. Taking one step at a time is half the battle won, friends. In the last couple of years, the world has experienced traumatic events, especially because of COVID-19. Several aspects of the world economy, mental health, emotional well-being, and physical well-being have changed due to the pandemic. Life carried on as usual with a great deal of faith. The ability to leave behind the old has always been a major theme for humanity. Without them, hope and prospects for the future would be impossible. Nature’s big cycles are essential to our well-being, so we need to observe them and respond to them. The New Year is a time to bring that peace into our own lives and benefit from it. Of course, traditions around the world vary more than we could imagine.

Celebrating the New Year is one of the oldest traditions in the world, regardless of the calendar system used. Thus, tradition shows that we welcome the new year with a smile on our faces and surrounded by friends. We should eat and drink as much as possible in order to have a prosperous year ahead. The most notable tradition surrounding New Year’s Eve is the celebration in Times Square, New York. With millions on the streets and billions watching it live on TV, it’s definitely the focal point at the end of the year. As the New Year’s Eve Ball ends its descent, an explosion of light, music, and joy welcomes the new year.

Church services on New Year’s Eve are another way to ring in the new year. The Watch Night Service has a rich history and culture rooted in Christianity. It is historically significant and significantly holy for those who recognize this freedom as a victory won by God’s grace. On December 31, 1862, the first Freedom’s Eve, African American slaves in the South adopted the Watch Night Service, an African custom dating back to 1742. They gathered in their churches and homes to wait, watch, and pray for freedom. They stayed awake from dusk to dawn, tarried, prayed lamentations, and waited with bated breath for the call to freedom. The following day, January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all slaves in the Confederate States legally free. Slavery was abolished in the United States of America two years later, with the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865. They were no longer enslaved.

