Here’s a few year-end wandering thoughts from a wondering mind:

— A couple of weeks ago there was another agricultural spill on Highway 24 here in Clinton. There have been several such spills this year. The spills from trucks carrying animal byproducts (We’ve always called those trucks, “gut trucks.”) are messy, smelly and a health hazard, along with costing expensive cleanup and manpower. Apparently the guilty truck drivers have been careless by coming up to stoplights too fast, hitting the brakes, causing the messy animal parts to slosh out over the sides.

Local civic and political leaders fought hard when N.C. 24 was scheduled to be four-laned, so that it would go through Clinton and the town not be bypassed. The economic impact of bypassing the city would have been considerable. But there are tradeoffs, like dealing with the possibility of events like agricultural spills from transfer trucks. Oh yeah, you also have to deal with those transfer trucks speeding to and from the landfill, cruising though partly yellow, partly red lights, (Let’s call them pink.) and barging into your lane as you head under the newly named Officer Donald Ray Tucker Bridge. By the way, I like the sound of that.

— The past year has seen the passing of three significant people in my life. First. there was my friend, Chick Gancer, who passed away a year ago this week. I worked with Chick for several years after I retired, helping him in his landscape business. But it was much more than a work relationship. Chick was a friend, whom I enjoyed just being around, even on those hot, sweaty days cutting bushes.

Then in January, Ms. Leatrice Collins, died. Ms. Leatrice was my Daddy’s lady friend (I think that’s what you call it.) for several years, until his death twelve years ago. Even after his death, Terri and I still remained close to Ms. Leatrice. We would go visit her at her home in Dunn often until she moved up to Virginia a couple of years ago to be closer to her daughter. Even after that, I would phone her around once a month to catch up and just talk.

Finally, in August, there was the passing of Terri’s mother, Micki. Ms. Micki, like Ms. Leatrice, was someone that you enjoyed just sitting down with and having a talk. Ms. Micki always encouraged me with my writing, as she also had written columns for this newspaper for many years.

My mother passed away many years ago. In many ways, both Ms. Leatrice and Ms. Micki helped fill that void for me during the years I had the pleasure to know them.

— I know some political stuff happened in 2022. And I know I’m supposed to care, because they tell me I’m supposed to care — about January 6th, about Hunter’s laptop, about Twitter, etc. Maybe I do care a little, but what’s happening to our culture concerns me much more, because it will have much longer lasting implications. Remember, culture is the byproduct of consistent behavior, and I’m not too thrilled with how we’ve been acting lately.

— The other night, a newscaster on TV was speaking positively about sales during this past Christmas season. She pointed out that Christmas sales in 2022 were projected to be almost 8% higher than in 2021. That sounds good, but remember that, as we all know, prices are much higher than last year, with the inflation rate being over 9% since the first of last year. Maybe those Christmas sales figures aren’t so great after all.

— Finally, as you start making plans for 2023 and are wanting things to be different in the coming year, remember this quote from Henry Ford: “If you always do what you always done, you’ll always get what you always got.”