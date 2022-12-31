Read full article on original website
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
James Corden tears up as he recalls conversation with son, 11, that prompted Late Late Show exit
James Corden has opened up about his decision to leave The Late Late Show after eight years.In April, the British actor announced that he was stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023.On Monday (2 January), Corden appeared on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, where the former child star asked him when he knew it was the right time to “walk away”.“Look, it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something… [when] I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” he said, with tears in his eyes.“Nothing about...
