Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker
Sunderland appear to be keen to move quickly to replace Ellis Simms this month.
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill to make Premier League history
Bhupinder Singh Gill says he hopes to “inspire the next generation” as he prepares to become the first Sikh-Punjabi to serve as an assistant referee at a Premier League match. The 37-year-old, who qualified as a referee at the age of 14, will run the line when Southampton...
'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'
Tony Mowbray has lifted the lid on how Sunderland battled injury and illness to earn Blackpool point - and still came away disappointed.
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Plymouth Argyle hope Swansea City loanee will stay at Home Park
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he is hopeful Morgan Whittaker will see out his loan spell at the club from Swansea City. The forward scored and set up the Pilgrims' two other goals in their 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons. It was the latest impressive showing from the...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
BBC
Sam Wolstenholme: Leicester Tigers agree short-term deal with ex-Wasps scrum-half
Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme on a short-term contract. The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Wasps before the Coventry-based club went into administration in October. He was in the starting line-up when they beat Leicester 16-13 in January 2022, thereby ending the Tigers' 100% winning start...
BBC
'We cannot play Monopoly'
Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Saka, Odegaard, De Gea, Toney, Silva, Shaw, Buendia, Gray
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights
Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
Casemiro and Christian Eriksen alliance forms cornerstone of Manchester United revival
Set-piece goals often feel as though they are made on the training pitch. When Casemiro volleyed in a Christian Eriksen free kick, it may have come from Carrington, but it was made in midfield, forged in a recruitment strategy that had failed Manchester United in too many previous transfer windows, created by Erik ten Hag.There was a certain symbolism but they did not need to combine for a goal for their impact to be apparent. Ten Hag’s transformation of the club can be seen through the prism of Marcus Rashford’s form, or the way a disciplinarian has raised standards...
Football icon Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession
'We all want to get through' - Defender says Sunderland will take FA Cup seriously
Sunderland really haven't been good at the FA Cup thing of late, but the players want to put that right.
Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years
Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
SB Nation
Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players
Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club
Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
