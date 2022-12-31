ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
BBC

Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey

Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
BBC

Sam Wolstenholme: Leicester Tigers agree short-term deal with ex-Wasps scrum-half

Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme on a short-term contract. The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Wasps before the Coventry-based club went into administration in October. He was in the starting line-up when they beat Leicester 16-13 in January 2022, thereby ending the Tigers' 100% winning start...
BBC

'We cannot play Monopoly'

Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
The Independent

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen alliance forms cornerstone of Manchester United revival

Set-piece goals often feel as though they are made on the training pitch. When Casemiro volleyed in a Christian Eriksen free kick, it may have come from Carrington, but it was made in midfield, forged in a recruitment strategy that had failed Manchester United in too many previous transfer windows, created by Erik ten Hag.There was a certain symbolism but they did not need to combine for a goal for their impact to be apparent. Ten Hag’s transformation of the club can be seen through the prism of Marcus Rashford’s form, or the way a disciplinarian has raised standards...
The Independent

Football icon Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession
Futbol on FanNation

Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
SB Nation

Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players

Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.

