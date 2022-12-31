ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

On Common Ground News

Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
DECATUR, GA
On Common Ground News

MARTA to host job fair Jan. 5, offering $3K sign-on bonuses

ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a...
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Gwinnett County BOC approves $2.27 billion budget for 2023

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) on Jan. 3 approved its 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. The board’s resolution consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Suspect Janae Fareaux wanted for two bank robberies in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives have issued warrants for a woman accused of robbing two banks a day apart. Detectives have identified the suspect as Janae Samantha Fareaux, age 22. On Dec1 4, a woman entered the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money, authorities said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

