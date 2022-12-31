GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives have issued warrants for a woman accused of robbing two banks a day apart. Detectives have identified the suspect as Janae Samantha Fareaux, age 22. On Dec1 4, a woman entered the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money, authorities said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO