On Common Ground News
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Advisory Board to meet virtually Jan. 9
DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Mario Evans. Airport Master Plan Update – www.pdkmasterplan.com. December 2022 and 2022 Annual Noise and Operations Report.
On Common Ground News
MARTA to host job fair Jan. 5, offering $3K sign-on bonuses
ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a...
On Common Ground News
Suspect Janae Fareaux wanted for two bank robberies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives have issued warrants for a woman accused of robbing two banks a day apart. Detectives have identified the suspect as Janae Samantha Fareaux, age 22. On Dec1 4, a woman entered the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money, authorities said.
On Common Ground News
Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County activist Teresa Hardy to be ordained as deacon Jan. 15
ATLANTA, GA—DeKalb County community activist Teresa Hardy is being elevated in her religious life in the New Year. Hardy will be ordained as a deacon on Jan.15, 2023, 3 p.m., at Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road N.W., Atlanta. She will be among several elders and ministers who will be ordained on that Sunday afternoon at Salem, which is under the leadership of the Rev. Jasper W. Williams, Jr. and Pastor Joseph L. Williams.
