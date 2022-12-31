BOSTON -- For the Patriots, there are two paths to the playoffs.The first one is as simple as simple gets: Beat the Bills, and they're in.The second one ... well, the second one requires some help.If the Patriots are not able to upset the Bills in Buffalo, they can still make the playoffs. They'll just need all three of these things to happen:--Jets beat Dolphins--Browns beat Steelers--Jaguars beat TitansThat's not ideal, no, but it's still technically possible.The Dolphins will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, meaning Skylar Thompson will be at quarterback.The Jaguars are on a roll, while...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO