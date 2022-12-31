ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
CBS Boston

Here's how the Patriots can make the playoffs without beating Buffalo

BOSTON -- For the Patriots, there are two paths to the playoffs.The first one is as simple as simple gets: Beat the Bills, and they're in.The second one ... well, the second one requires some help.If the Patriots are not able to upset the Bills in Buffalo, they can still make the playoffs. They'll just need all three of these things to happen:--Jets beat Dolphins--Browns beat Steelers--Jaguars beat TitansThat's not ideal, no, but it's still technically possible.The Dolphins will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, meaning Skylar Thompson will be at quarterback.The Jaguars are on a roll, while...
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England

The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday. Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message

Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
Springfield, MA
