Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
atozsports.com
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control
The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tyreek Hill, after Dolphins' fifth straight loss: ‘We're just in a mud puddle'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Dolphins had just lost 23-21 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, meaning they had just lost control of the race for the final AFC wild-card spot. They had also just lost their fifth game in a row, even though most of the games were there for the taking. So no, you don’t go from 8-3 to 8-8 and immediately move on to the next week.
WATCH: Bucs HC Todd Bowles lets loose in postgame locker room speech
He’s not known for getting too animated, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles couldn’t help himself Sunday. After his team completed yet another double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Carolina Panthers 30-24, clinching the NFC South title and a third straight trip to the playoffs, Bowles couldn’t help but let loose a bit.
MassLive.com
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Here's how the Patriots can make the playoffs without beating Buffalo
BOSTON -- For the Patriots, there are two paths to the playoffs.The first one is as simple as simple gets: Beat the Bills, and they're in.The second one ... well, the second one requires some help.If the Patriots are not able to upset the Bills in Buffalo, they can still make the playoffs. They'll just need all three of these things to happen:--Jets beat Dolphins--Browns beat Steelers--Jaguars beat TitansThat's not ideal, no, but it's still technically possible.The Dolphins will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, meaning Skylar Thompson will be at quarterback.The Jaguars are on a roll, while...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England
The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday. Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.
Will NFL reschedule postponed Bills vs. Bengals game? ‘Nothing in consideration right now’
UPDATE: The NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that the game between the Bills and Bengals “will not be resumed this week.” The league that no decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming it later on. There’s no indication from the NFL whether Monday night’s game between the...
NFL game postponed after Bills player given CPR, taken off in ambulance after injury
UPDATE: Monday night’s game has officially been postponed. The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after a frightening injury on the field. The game will not be finished Monday night, the NFL announced. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a frightening injury...
NFL Week 18 Schedule: Patriots Already Catching Break?
Next weekend's schedule could allow New England an advantage in its do-or-die game against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message
Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
