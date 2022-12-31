Read full article on original website
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes on December 30, 2022. She was born in Washington on February 22, 1936, to Floyd Garrison and Anna Laura (Clark) Evans. She married James R. Edwards, August 8, 1970, and he passed away in August of 2015.
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
New disc golf course coming to Knox county
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are both friends and disc golf players. Since last year, they have made it their goal to grow the sport of disc golf in Knox County. For those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to regular golf. “The main difference...
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Indiana warehouse fire spreads several blocks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A warehouse fire spread to several blocks Saturday in Evansville. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon, WFIE-TV reported. Off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties were being called in to battle...
Clyde Albert “Al” Folz Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded By The Love Of His Family
Clyde Albert “Al” Folz, 93, of Evansville, Indiana passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on December 22, 2022. Al grew up as an only child born to the late Aurelia (Burnhardt) and Albert Folz on June 29, 1929. Although an only child, he was surrounded by his father’s brothers, sisters, and Al’s cousins in Howell, with their houses all next door to each other on Hollywood Avenue. He attended St. Agnes Grade School and was a 1947 Memorial High School graduate. While at St. Agnes, Al was an altar server and boy scout. Al had a lifelong love of music, playing the accordion and drums. During his youth, Al entertained soldiers with his accordion at the L&N Union Depot as service people traveled through the city and the residents of the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged. While at Memorial High School, Al played the drums in the marching band and met the love of his life when he was a senior, June Schmitt, a freshman, at a time when Memorial High School restricted girls to the top floor and young men to the first floor! Growing up on the west side, Al also enjoyed the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, participating in the lighthouse parades, sometimes with his dog, Stubby, and was an active West Side Nut Club member. An aside, later, Al would comment as he drove by his adult children’s homes that one, in particular, was always lit up, ready for the lighthouse parade, and hoped they would do a better job turning off the lights when they left the room.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death and possession of marijuana. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later […]
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
USI’s late rally not enough at EIU
CHARLESTON, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball fought hard but it was not enough as it fell at Eastern Illinois University, 91-80, Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois. The Eagles go to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the OVC, while the Panthers are 6-9, 2-0 OVC. USI...
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
