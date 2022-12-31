Clyde Albert “Al” Folz, 93, of Evansville, Indiana passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on December 22, 2022. Al grew up as an only child born to the late Aurelia (Burnhardt) and Albert Folz on June 29, 1929. Although an only child, he was surrounded by his father’s brothers, sisters, and Al’s cousins in Howell, with their houses all next door to each other on Hollywood Avenue. He attended St. Agnes Grade School and was a 1947 Memorial High School graduate. While at St. Agnes, Al was an altar server and boy scout. Al had a lifelong love of music, playing the accordion and drums. During his youth, Al entertained soldiers with his accordion at the L&N Union Depot as service people traveled through the city and the residents of the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged. While at Memorial High School, Al played the drums in the marching band and met the love of his life when he was a senior, June Schmitt, a freshman, at a time when Memorial High School restricted girls to the top floor and young men to the first floor! Growing up on the west side, Al also enjoyed the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, participating in the lighthouse parades, sometimes with his dog, Stubby, and was an active West Side Nut Club member. An aside, later, Al would comment as he drove by his adult children’s homes that one, in particular, was always lit up, ready for the lighthouse parade, and hoped they would do a better job turning off the lights when they left the room.

