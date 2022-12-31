ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Do the Boston Celtics need more rebounding at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDDlE_0jzVFPJc00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Boston Celtics need more rebounding? According to Bleacher Report NBA analyst Zach Buckley, it should be among their priorities. Buckley notes Boston is at a size disadvantage against some teams in the league: “Only backup big man Luke Kornet” stands above 6-foot-9.

“This lack of size might explain why this group often struggles on the glass. The Shamrocks have only collected 49.7% of available boards, slotting them 17th in rebounding percentage,” the analyst cites.

We would counter that the bulk of those stats have come with veteran starter Al Horford having missed nine games and with bouncy big man Robert Williams III having played five games this season — on a minutes restriction at that.

However, the absences of Horford and Timelord and the struggles Boston has had against some of the league’s more imposing frontlines has us interested in bringing on a 7-ish-footer to help match up against said big frontcourts as much as to have another option to lean on both in the regular season and in the playoffs.

So while we might not be quite so concerned about the rebounding on paper, games are not played there, and Buckley has a point if the Celtics don’t want to find themselves still rebounding at the 17th-best rate percentage in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should the Boston Celtics be in the hunt for a 3-and-D wing at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

Should the Boston Celtics be in the hunt for a 3-and-D wing at the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thinks they ought to be, and at the Celtics Wire, we agree though not for the reasons Buckley cites. Per the B/R analyst, the Celtics may have the best starting wings in the league, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they don’t have a ton of reliable depth with size behind them.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Red's jersey retired; Parish 2000th block; Jefferson, Kreklow, Kleine born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise retired legendary head coach and team president Arnold Jacob “Red” Auerbach’s jersey number in 1986. Of course, Auerbach had given up the sport as a player long before becoming part of the Celtics organization, having played collegiately for George Washington University before the Second World War began. Rather, it was in recognition for building the NBA behemoth that won an unprecedented total of 16 titles in his lifetime as either head coach or general manager of the Celtics in a span of years stretching from 1957 all the way to 1986.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NBC Sports

How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Celtics fire Tommy Heinsohn as coach, hire Tom Sanders

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise fired then-head coach and former champion forward Tommy Heinsohn. Heinsohn had begun coaching the team after a stint as a broadcaster calling games for local television station WKBG, which he had been doing for 3 seasons after retiring as one of the most decorated players in all of NBA history in 1965, winning 8 titles and a host of other honors. The Holy Cross product was similarly successful as a head coach for the Celtics early on, winning the league’s Coach of the Year honors in 1973 and a pair of titles in 1974 and 1976.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews: Scoring Less on Purpose?

Is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews having a better season or a worse season than he did in 2021-22, or are other things going on for Matthews and his team that have changed the way he plays? If so, are those changes a good thing for the Blue and White?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy