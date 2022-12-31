Read full article on original website
Woman dies in blaze, the 3rd fire fatality in central Pa. in a week
An elderly woman died Tuesday morning after she was pulled from a Lancaster County house fire, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said the 80-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately available, was found around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a home that caught fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police detail murder suspect's arrest in Poconos, previous encounters with law enforcement
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police discuss more details on operation to arrest murder suspect in Poconos last week
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police held a news conference shortly after Bryan Kohberger's court hearing Tuesday, speaking to the public about the case for the very first time. Like the Idaho State Police, Pennsylvania State Police wouldn't talk about the evidence linking him to the murders of four college...
pahomepage.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster …. Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition Hearing. Extradition Hearing 2. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County. Regional...
iheart.com
Man Wanted in York Shooting from last Week
(York, PA) -- Local officials are asking for public tips in trying to find a man who's wanted for a double shooting last week. A photo of Isaac Ramos-Perez is available on the York City Police's website. Ramos-Perez is believed to have shot two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street last Monday. He was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates and is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be given to the York City Police Department or at York dot crimewatchpa dot com.
UPDATE Woman ID'd Following Deadly House Fire: Lancaster County Coroner
A woman found died following a house fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, has been identified, authorities say. Anna Mason, 80, was found dead in the home at Millwood Road near Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township after the fire began around 8:40 a.m., according to the county …
WGAL
Man, woman face charges in Ephrata grocery store burglary
EPHRATA, Pa. — A man and woman have been charged in a burglary that happened last summer at an Ephrata, Lancaster County, grocery store. Ephrata police say Colby Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, and Kayla Singley, 27, also of Ephrata, have been charged after a months-long investigation. In the early...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for owner of truck after hit-and-run incident at church parking lot in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for the owner of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run at a church parking lot. It happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown on Dec. 13 at 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
abc27.com
One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead at Motel 6 in Shartlesville
SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rudolph Nathan Brown, 59, was found dead at a Motel 6 in Shartlesville, according to the coroner's office. Brown's last known address was Bronx, New York. The coroner's office did not...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say dispute led to Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
Centre Daily
Burned man found hanging from electric tower was taking copper wiring, PA cops say
A man was badly shocked while stealing copper wire from an electrical tower in Pennsylvania, according to police. First responders found the man hanging in the air from a power supply tower in Plainfield Township around 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, the Slate Belt Regional Police Department said in a Jan. 1 news release. He was badly injured after cutting into a “large copper wire,” which was apparently live.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned The 23-year-old dog was adopted from a groomer after she was abandoned there.
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest and lower left abdomen.
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, public drunkenness, death natural, found dog
Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.
