wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
kentuckytoday.com
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
Tell City’s Schergens Center closed until further notice
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say effective January 4, the Schergens Center will be closed to walkers, pickleball players and the general public until further notice. Tell City officials say the city is lending a helping hand to Perry Preschool and Child Care in their time of need for an alternate site to operate […]
Handgun raffle to help a service dog
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
14news.com
Henderson Co. officials warning public ‘Don’t drown’ after vehicle gets stuck in high water
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County officials say a vehicle got stuck in high water Monday night. They say the vehicle went off in a ditch in the 5300 block of Housebridge Road. Dispatchers say the call came in just after 11:40 p.m. Authorities reported that both people inside...
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
wbiw.com
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
WBKO
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
owensboroliving.com
The Florist and the Farmer
Katie Cecil is a second-generation farmer at Cecil Farms. But running her own florist business at Cecil Farms was not her original plan when she returned to Daviess County in 2017. Cecil previously worked at Chick-Fil-A as a marketing director in Nashville, but returned to manage wholesale produce distribution for...
Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31. Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and […]
