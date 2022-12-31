If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.

OAKLAND CITY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO