ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023

Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer

If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City’s Schergens Center closed until further notice

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say effective January 4, the Schergens Center will be closed to walkers, pickleball players and the general public until further notice. Tell City officials say the city is lending a helping hand to Perry Preschool and Child Care in their time of need for an alternate site to operate […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun raffle to help a service dog

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Union Co. school bus stuck in high water

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
UNION COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post

JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
FRENCH LICK, IN
WBKO

Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensboroliving.com

The Florist and the Farmer

Katie Cecil is a second-generation farmer at Cecil Farms. But running her own florist business at Cecil Farms was not her original plan when she returned to Daviess County in 2017. Cecil previously worked at Chick-Fil-A as a marketing director in Nashville, but returned to manage wholesale produce distribution for...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31. Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy