Indiana State

Related
Current Publishing

Letter: IDN honors organ, tissue donors at funerals

One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make. In 2021, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Nursing Shortage

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed

The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed. Gil Speer has taught business at Zionsville Community High School for over 17 years. Every semester, he has his students give presentations to teach their peers about things like personal finance, accounting, and business management. Before COVID-19, this...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy

SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Families celebrate the new year early at Indiana museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Residents young and old attended the New Year’s Eve event at the Indiana State Museum. Hundreds of adults and kids came out to celebrate the New Year at the museum. Families welcomed 2023 with glittering tattoos, music, and a dance party at all three levels...
INDIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Video of Bryan Kohberger's Indiana Traffic Stop Where Cops Let Him Go

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana cops back in mid-December in that white Hyundai Elantra, but they let him go -- and we have video of the encounter. It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car -- Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania.
INDIANA STATE

