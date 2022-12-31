Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs
It’s been nearly a year since Savannah May was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison, and she’s looking for a job. She applied to one store, she said, and “then I applied to another store, and because of my background, I didn’t get it.”. May...
Central Indiana food pantries brace for continued high demand in new year
FRANKLIN, Indiana — The new year brings a familiar challenge for a lot of Hoosiers: People struggling to feed their families. Inflation drove up demand last year and, in some cases, drove down donations. Now, food pantries that help worry 2023 could be difficult, too. Volunteers at Interchurch Pantry...
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Current Publishing
Letter: IDN honors organ, tissue donors at funerals
One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make. In 2021, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WANE-TV
Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
city-countyobserver.com
HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES PARENTS TO HAVE CHILDREN TESTED FOR LEAD
The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have their children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure as part of legislation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all healthcare providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients, ideally at...
city-countyobserver.com
The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed
The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed. Gil Speer has taught business at Zionsville Community High School for over 17 years. Every semester, he has his students give presentations to teach their peers about things like personal finance, accounting, and business management. Before COVID-19, this...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
Fox 59
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger …. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 3, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4...
News Now Warsaw
State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy
SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
WANE-TV
Families celebrate the new year early at Indiana museum
INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Residents young and old attended the New Year’s Eve event at the Indiana State Museum. Hundreds of adults and kids came out to celebrate the New Year at the museum. Families welcomed 2023 with glittering tattoos, music, and a dance party at all three levels...
TMZ.com
Video of Bryan Kohberger's Indiana Traffic Stop Where Cops Let Him Go
Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana cops back in mid-December in that white Hyundai Elantra, but they let him go -- and we have video of the encounter. It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car -- Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania.
