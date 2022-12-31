Read full article on original website
Starbucks Pistachio Cream Cold Brew debuts with winter menu
Starbucks is ringing in 2023 with a new cold brew coffee and the launch of its winter menu Tuesday. Why it matters: Cold coffee has been a hot seller for the Seattle-based company — with two out of three customers purchasing cold coffee, officials said during Starbucks' Investor Day last year.
