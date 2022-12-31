Read full article on original website
Philippines seeks to cleanse police force of drug ties
The Philippines' interior secretary has asked all police generals and full colonels to submit their courtesy resignation to clean the ranks of ties to illegal drugs
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
ABC13 Houston
Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed: Report
Amber McLaughlin was executed in Missouri on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. McLaughlin, 49, is believed to be the first openly transgender person executed in the U.S. and the first person executed in 2023, according to nonprofit execution tracker Death Penalty Information Center. McLaughlin died by injection, The AP...
US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish
22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.
Gang leader freed in Mexico prison attack that killed 17
The death toll is 17 following a brazen prison break operation, which appeared to be designed to free a gang leader from a state prison in Ciudad Juarez.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
