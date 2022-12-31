ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed: Report

Amber McLaughlin was executed in Missouri on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. McLaughlin, 49, is believed to be the first openly transgender person executed in the U.S. and the first person executed in 2023, according to nonprofit execution tracker Death Penalty Information Center. McLaughlin died by injection, The AP...
MISSOURI STATE

