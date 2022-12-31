Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews
Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Sharon Osbourne says it’s a ‘mystery’ why she fainted for ‘20 minutes’ during emergency hospital visit
Sharon Osbourne has spoken about being admitted to hospital after falling on the set of a new TV show.The former X Factor judge, 70, was rushed to hospital last month while filming an episode of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror in California.Her son Jack, 37, then confirmed she had been released from hospital. Later, a representative of Osbourne reportedly confirmed that she had fainted.On Tuesday (3 January), the presenter returned to hosting TalkTV show The Talk for the first time since the hospital visit.Osbourne opened the show by saying it was “great to be back in the UK” after...
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse 'had a great time on New Year's Eve'
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were "by each other's side" throughout New Year's Eve. The 36-year-old actor and Suki, 30, hosted a party at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on Saturday night (12.31.22), and they had a great time together, as they celebrated the start of 2023. A...
Lucien Laviscount eyed as the next James Bond
Lucien Laviscount has emerged as a contender to be the next James Bond. The 30-year-old star has caught the attention of 007 chief Barbara Broccoli for his performance as heart-throb Alfie in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'. Lucien would fit the bill as Daniel Craig's replacement as the iconic...
Shakira urges her followers to 'continue to trust others'
Shakira is determined to "continue to trust others" even if she feels betrayed. The 45-year-old singer - who split from soccer star Gerard Pique last year - has taken to social media to urge people who have been betrayed to not lose faith. Shakira - who has Sasha, seven, and...
Harry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'
Harry Melling's weight loss was "just something that happened". The 33-year-old actor lost a significant amount of weight after playing Dudley Dursley in five 'Harry Potter' films - but Harry insists he wasn't trying to disassociate himself from the character by changing his appearance. He said: "I have no control...
Lena Dunham cast her dog in Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham cast her dog Ingrid in 'Catherine Called Birdy'. The 36-year-old 'Girls' creator wrote and directed the 2022 medieval comedy film - based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman - and Dunham joked that she "believed in" Ingrid when she cast her as the baby Jesus in the Christmas pageant scene.
