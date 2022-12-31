ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on 103rd Street.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Re9C0_0jzVCeV000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that Saturday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the path of an oncoming Scion.

A Scion was traveling westbound on 103rd Street as the pedestrian stepped onto the roadway, causing the front of the Scion to collide with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision.

Jacksonville, FL
