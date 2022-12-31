Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that Saturday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the path of an oncoming Scion.

A Scion was traveling westbound on 103rd Street as the pedestrian stepped onto the roadway, causing the front of the Scion to collide with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision.

