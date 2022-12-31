Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing New Hanover County woman has been located safe. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Megan Carson Rogers had been missing since November 17th. She had last been seen near 111 Windy Hills Drive in the Myrtle Grove area.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area. According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an...
myhorrynews.com
22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
WMBF
Police: Suspects wanted in robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the community’s help to identify suspects in an assault and robbery at Burlington Coat Factory on the evening of December 20. NMBPD says the male subject has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two teens rescue elderly man from Hewletts Creek on New Year’s Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two young men in the right place at the right time, are being credited for rescuing an elderly man on New Year’s Day, who fell out of his boat while fishing. “When we pulled him out of the water, he was in rough shape....
WECT
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run. According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Horry County police arrest man wanted on federal drug charges; woman also charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte for distribution of meth, according to a police report obtained by News13. Corey Vance Warren, 32, of Conway, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly refused to come out of a home on Mammie […]
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
22-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in New Year’s Day shooting at Horry County club, police reports say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman says she is mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son, who was killed in a shooting over the New Year’s holiday weekend that also wounded two other people. It happened Sunday at the G Spot Bar & Grill along Highway 90 in the Longs area — […]
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
WECT
Hearing to begin on petition to remove Columbus County sheriff from office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set to begin Wednesday that will determine if the Columbus County sheriff will keep his job. The hearing, beginning at the Columbus County Courthouse at 10 a.m., concerns a petition calling for Jody Greene’s removal from his office. That petition would also disqualify him from holding office in the future.
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
WECT
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.
WECT
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
