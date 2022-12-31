ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC



myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run. According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
SOUTHPORT, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting

WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
columbuscountynews.com

Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC

A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Hearing to begin on petition to remove Columbus County sheriff from office

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set to begin Wednesday that will determine if the Columbus County sheriff will keep his job. The hearing, beginning at the Columbus County Courthouse at 10 a.m., concerns a petition calling for Jody Greene’s removal from his office. That petition would also disqualify him from holding office in the future.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
LELAND, NC
WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

