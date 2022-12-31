Read full article on original website
High Surf Warning issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM PST Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and beach erosion. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may diminish briefly tonight and Wednesday morning, but will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for coastal flooding is during high tide. Tides peak Thursday morning and Friday morning at 8 feet around 8 AM. Rip currents will become strong as the tides begin to peak.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:53:00 Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR INDO-PACIFIC MAN-O-WAR IS CANCELLED HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Man-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas, but the Beach Hazards Statement has been cancelled as fewer reports have been received over the past few days.
