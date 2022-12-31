Effective: 2023-01-04 15:53:00 Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR INDO-PACIFIC MAN-O-WAR IS CANCELLED HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Man-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas, but the Beach Hazards Statement has been cancelled as fewer reports have been received over the past few days.

2 HOURS AGO