Effective: 2023-01-08 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING At 720 PM EST, light snow and sleet continues to mix with rain across Louisa and Fluvanna counties. This is expected to continue through the next 1 to 2 hours before ending. A light accumulation will be possible, primarily on bridges and overpasses. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of slick spots. Motorists should exercise caution while driving...especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO