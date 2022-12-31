Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 14:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-08 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; King George; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford A WINTRY MIX WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN STAFFORD...KING GEORGE ORANGE...NORTHEASTERN ALBEMARLE AND SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG At 704 PM EST, an area of sleet and snow was located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Boswells Tavern to Port Royal. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Visibility may drop to less than a half mile at times. Locations impacted include Stafford, Fredericksburg, Orange, King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Aquia Creek, Potomac Creek, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Hollymead, Falmouth, Gordonsville, Passapatanzy, Eheart, Barboursville, Verdiersville, Montpelier Station, Locust Grove and Snell. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING At 720 PM EST, light snow and sleet continues to mix with rain across Louisa and Fluvanna counties. This is expected to continue through the next 1 to 2 hours before ending. A light accumulation will be possible, primarily on bridges and overpasses. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of slick spots. Motorists should exercise caution while driving...especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.
