weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 13:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or if evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...Ventura County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 9 inches expected in the mountains and foothills. Isolated amounts of 12 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County, except for the Carrizo Plain. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 9 inches expected in the mountains and foothills, especially over the Santa Lucia mountains. Isolated amounts of 10 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or if evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Inland Coast; Ventura County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...Ventura County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 9 inches expected in the mountains and foothills. Isolated amounts of 12 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 15:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or if evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Cuyama Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected in the mountains and foothills, especially over the Santa Ynez range. Isolated amounts of 12 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 15:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or if evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected in the mountains and foothills, especially over the Santa Ynez range. Isolated amounts of 12 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or if evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Santa Monica Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...Los Angeles County, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 9 inches expected in the mountains and foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Isolated amounts of 12 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 15:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
