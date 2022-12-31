Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or if evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...Los Angeles County, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be common over urban areas, with 5 to 9 inches expected in the mountains and foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Isolated amounts of 12 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO