Bangor Girls Double Up Brewer 65-30 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Brewer 65-30 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, January 3rd. Bangor jumped out to a 23-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 39-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 50-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Beat John Bapst 62-38 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 62-38 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ellsworth led 16-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 48-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-49 [STATS&PHOTOS]
The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-49 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 3rd in Old Town. The Coyotes jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 71-19 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team got a taste of the Tourney floor, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 71-19 on Tuesday, January 3rd at the Cross Insurance Center. Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles led 40-7 at the end of the 1st Half and 56-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
In Battle of Crosstown Rival Orono Boys Beat Old Town 62-52 [STATS]
In a battle of crosstown rivals the Orono Boys Basketball Team came into Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town, knocking off the Coyotes 62-52 on Saturday afternoon, December 31st. Orono jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Ben Francis had 7 points and Pierce Walston 5 points. It was 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono stretched their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring Old Town 18-14 to take a 44-31 lead. Old Town fought hard in the 4th Quarter, led by Renato Fernandes who had 12 points in the Quarter.
Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (December 26-31) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 5th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
Hockey Heal Points – Through January 1, 2023
Here are the updated Maine High School Hockey Heal Points for Boys Class A, Class B North and Girls Class A North for games played and reported as of January 1, 2023.
Bangor Rams Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Boston Celtics...
Free Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire’s Clinic Saturday January 28
Want the best view of the game? Want to help ensure that High School Baseball and Softball Games can be played as scheduled? Then you should attend the FREE Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire's Clinic on Saturday, January 28th from 8:30 to 3 p.m. at the University of Maine. There's a...
Mainer finds healing through skiing, helping others find the sport
RUMFORD, Maine — Josh Hodsdon is obsessed with skiing. The Rumford native fell in love with the sport at nearby Black Mountain when he was 12. When he wasn't carving down the mountain, he also began helping the operations team with small tasks until he was old enough to join the ski patrol.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
truecountry935.com
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
truecountry935.com
Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash
Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
observer-me.com
As another Maine court reporter retires, a digital recording system will replace her
Maureen Whitehouse likes to hear the whole story. That’s why she spent nearly 40 years in Maine courtrooms as a court reporter creating detailed transcripts of legal proceedings. “It’s a hard, hard job,” she said. Whitehouse, 61, of Bangor recently retired from full-time work as a court...
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
