ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Girls Double Up Brewer 65-30 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Brewer 65-30 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, January 3rd. Bangor jumped out to a 23-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 39-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 50-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-49 [STATS&PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-49 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 3rd in Old Town. The Coyotes jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
OLD TOWN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 71-19 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team got a taste of the Tourney floor, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 71-19 on Tuesday, January 3rd at the Cross Insurance Center. Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles led 40-7 at the end of the 1st Half and 56-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

In Battle of Crosstown Rival Orono Boys Beat Old Town 62-52 [STATS]

In a battle of crosstown rivals the Orono Boys Basketball Team came into Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town, knocking off the Coyotes 62-52 on Saturday afternoon, December 31st. Orono jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Ben Francis had 7 points and Pierce Walston 5 points. It was 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono stretched their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring Old Town 18-14 to take a 44-31 lead. Old Town fought hard in the 4th Quarter, led by Renato Fernandes who had 12 points in the Quarter.
OLD TOWN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (December 26-31) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 5th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
truecountry935.com

Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
POLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WATERVILLE, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
843
Followers
5K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy